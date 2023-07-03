Daniel Radcliffe Reveals He Welcomed a Baby Boy as He Calls Fatherhood 'Crazy and Intense'

Daniel Radcliffe has welcomed a little wizard!

The Harry Potter alum, 33, revealed that he and girlfriend Erin Darke, 38, welcomed a baby boy earlier this spring as he discussed his new series, Miracle Workers, with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the series' premiere.

"It's great. It's crazy and intense, but he's wonderful and Erin is amazing — it's a real privilege also to have this time with him," Radcliffe told the outlet. "I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I'm able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely."

Arturo Holmes/WireImage

A rep for the actor confirmed to PEOPLE in April that the couple welcomed their first baby after the actor was seen pushing a carriage in New York City. They did not share any further details about the infant at that time.

Asked how being a dad will impact the roles he chooses in the future, Radcliffe shared, "I think it certainly will. It hasn't really yet affected things, but I really like spending time with him, and I think I'm gonna miss him when I go back to work later in the year."

"So, I will definitely be I think a bit more selective — not more selective, I've always been selective, but I think I'll probably work a little bit less for the next few years," he continued, adding, "I'll never be stopping. I don't think that's good for me either."

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Speaking to PEOPLE last March about where he is in life right now, Radcliffe celebrated being in a great place in his personal life.

"I've got a really nice life. I've been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much," he shared. "We're really happy."

In 2020, Radcliffe also chatted with PEOPLE, sharing that the story of him and Darke meeting on the set of Kill Your Darlings in 2012 will be a "hell of a story to tell our kids one day."

"Because of what our characters do with each other," Radcliffe continued, referencing their love scene. "Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting."

