Daniel Radcliffe Says He's 'Definitely Not Seeking' Role in New 'Harry Potter' TV Series

A new Harry Potter TV series is in the works, but do not expect Daniel Radcliffe to be back in the title role.

The new Harry Potter series coming to Max is intended to be a new adaptation of J.K. Rowling's seven novels, which were previously made into the popular blockbuster movie franchise starring Radcliffe, 33, in the titular role. New actors will take on the parts once helmed by Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

"My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere," Radcliffe told ComicBook.com.

As for whether he'd actually want to appear, Radcliffe said: "I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way."

Daniel Radcliffe in 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.'. Peter Mountain/Warner Bros. Pictures/THA

"But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I'm very excited to have that torch passed," he added. "But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it."

In April, Warner Bros. Discovery announced plans to adapt the original Harry Potter novels — this time, as a streaming series on Max. The studio billed the project as a "faithful adaptation," teasing that each season will cover a single book.

Rowling is expected to be involved as an executive producer, despite her recent controversies.

"We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way," said HBO and Max CEO and chairman Casey Bloys. "Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years."

In the decade since he last played Harry Potter, Radcliffe has starred in a string of acclaimed movies and appeared in theater productions. He also stars in TBS' Miracle Workers, which returns for its fourth season, titled Miracle Workers: End Times, on July 10.

Radcliffe also became a dad. The actor's rep confirmed to PEOPLE in April that he welcomed his first child with girlfriend Erin Drake. The couple has not revealed any further details about their baby.

"It's great. It's crazy and intense, but he's wonderful and Erin is amazing — it's a real privilege also to have this time with him," Radcliffe told Entertainment Tonight of becoming a dad. "I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I'm able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely."

The Weird: The Al Yankovic Story star also said he will be more selective about his projects and planned to work "a little bit less" for the next few years, adding, "I'll never be stopping. I don't think that's good for me either."

All Harry Potter movies are now streaming on Max.