Daniel Radcliffe Says Being a Dad is 'Really Beautiful’ and Reveals Baby Son is Already Talking

The 'Harry Potter' star and girlfriend Erin Darke welcomed a baby boy in the spring

Published on July 6, 2023 07:36AM EDT
Daniel Radcliffe arrives for the premiere of "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"
Daniel Radcliffe arrives for the premiere of "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story". Photo:

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe is relishing being a new dad. 

The actor, 33, welcomed a baby boy with partner Erin Darke earlier this year and recently spoke about the impact it's had on his life. 

"It's a crazy thing, but it's also really beautiful," he told E! News while discussing the new season of his series Miracle Workers. "Watching my girlfriend become a mum is really the most incredible, beautiful thing to be witness to. So, it's great."

The Harry Potter alum also revealed that his three-month-old son has already hit a milestone. “Yeah, he’s fully talking at three months old, he’s very advanced,” joked Radcliffe, before clarifying, “He’s smiling and that’s all I need. That’s awesome. Some people have to wait a lot longer for that so I’m really happy with that.” 

Daniel Radcliffe; Erin Darke
Daniel Radcliffe and his partner Erin Darke. Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

The British star also opened up about whether becoming a father had influenced the roles he chooses to play as an actor. 

“Oh it hasn’t done anything yet, it hasn’t changed anything,” he laughed. 

But while fatherhood hasn’t affected the types of role he’s going for, Radcliffe went on to explain that it had affected the amount of work he’s choosing to take on. 

“I’m sure I’m going to, probably for at least a few years become a little more selective just about how much I work, just because I really enjoy spending time with him and I’d like to continue doing that," he told E! News. "But obviously, I love my job and I’m not going to stop doing that, but yes, I don’t think it’s changed any of that.”

Daniel Radcliffe and girlfriend Erin Darke pose at the opening night after party for the new hit play "The Lifespan of A Fact" on Broadway at Brasserie 8 1/2 on October 18, 2018 in New York City
Daniel Radcliffe and girlfriend Erin Darke pose at the opening night of "The Lifespan of A Fact" on Broadway. Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

On Monday, Radcliffe revealed he and Darke, 38, had welcomed a baby boy during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"It's great. It's crazy and intense, but he's wonderful and Erin is amazing — it's a real privilege also to have this time with him," Radcliffe told the outlet. "I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I'm able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely."

A rep for the actor confirmed to PEOPLE in April that the couple welcomed their first baby after the actor was seen pushing a carriage in New York City. They did not share any further details about the infant at that time.

