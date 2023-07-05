Barney Movie Starring Daniel Kaluuya Will Be 'a Play for Adults': 'Not Fine-Tuning This for Kids'

“Not that it’s R-rated, but it’ll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being thirtysomething," a Mattel executive said about the project

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023 12:02PM EDT
Upcoming Barney Movie Starring Daniel Kaluuya Will Be for Adults
A split image of Daniel Kaluuya, the star of Mattel Films' upcoming Barney movie, and Barney on the set of his original, kid-friendly show Barney & Friends. Photo:

Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter; Mark Perlstein/Getty

Daniel Kaluuya's upcoming Barney movie will not be family-friendly!

As the release of Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie as the titular doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken, nears, Mattel Films is sharing more about its other upcoming projects — including the Kaluuya-led film about everyone’s favorite purple dinosaur.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Kevin McKeon, an executive for the toy-focused brand, said that the movie will be “surrealistic,” comparing it to the films of screenwriter-directors Charlie Kaufman (Anomalisa, I'm Thinking of Ending Things) and Spike Jonze (Her, Adaptation).

He also shared that the target demographic of the Barney film will not be that far in age from the original audience of the dinosaur’s hit show, Barney & Friends. The kids program ran from 1992 to 2009 and jumpstarted the careers of stars like Demi LovatoSelena Gomez and Never Have I Ever's Jaren Lewison.

“We’re leaning into the millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids,” McKeon told The New Yorker. “It’s really a play for adults.”

The Mattel executive continued, “Not that it’s R-rated, but it’ll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being thirtysomething, growing up with Barney — just the level of disenchantment within the generation.”

McKeon told the outlet that he pitched the project, which will feature the Get Out Oscar nominee, 34, in an unspecified role, to potential partners as an “A24-type” movie.

A24 is the production company behind projects including Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Whale, Midsommar and Euphoria.

“It would be so daring of us,” the executive told the magazine. “And really underscore that we’re here to make art.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

In 2019, Mattel Films’ Robbie Brenner echoed this sentiment, telling The Hollywood Reporter that the upcoming project will “resonate with adults, while entertaining today’s kids.”

“Working with Daniel Kaluuya will enable us to take a completely new approach to Barney that will surprise audiences and subvert expectations,” the Mattel executive added.

Kaluuya also spoke about the project with the outlet, calling Barney a "ubiquitous figure in many of our childhoods."

"He disappeared into the shadows, left misunderstood," the Nope actor continued. "We’re excited to explore this compelling modern-day hero and see if his message of ‘I love you, you love me’ can stand the test of time."

Related Articles
https://twitter.com/ParamountPics/status/1651633657466208256 https://twitter.com/ParamountPics/status/1651634684575752194 https://twitter.com/ParamountPics/status/1651634684575752194 HED: Killers of The Flower Moon Debuts First Images from Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro Thriller
Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone Star in Epic New Trailer for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Newlyweds Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Enjoy Dinner in Paris
Newlyweds Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Have Dinner Date Night in Paris
reese witherspoon 4th of july
Reese Witherspoon Poses in Front of American Flag for Independence Day: ‘Happy 4th!’
halle berry and van hunt
Halle Berry and Van Hunt Celebrate Fourth of July with Cozy Instagram Snaps: ‘Can’t Ruin My Vibe Today’
Zendaya and Tom Holland pose at a photocall for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at The Old Sessions House on December 5, 2021
Tom Holland Says He’s 'Lucky' to Have Zendaya in His Life: Their Love Is 'Worth Its Weight in Gold'
Kate Hudson Galivants Around Paris With FiancÃ©e Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson Gallivants Around France with Fiancé Danny Fujikawa: 'Paris We Love You'
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Celebrate 4th of July
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Celebrate 4th of July With Barnyard Cover of ‘Saturday in The Park’
Rebel Wilson and FiancÃ©e Ramona Agruma Celebrate Fourth of July at Disneyland
Rebel Wilson and Fiancée Ramona Agruma Celebrate Fourth of July at Disneyland
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder
Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo on Instagram with Husband Danny Moder to Celebrate 21st Wedding Anniversary
Leandro De Niro
Drena De Niro Says Her ‘Heart Is Broken Forever’ in Emotional Post About Son Leandro’s Death
Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning - Part One from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.
'Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One' PEOPLE Review: Tom Cruise's New Stunts Are Stunners
Michelle yeoh with great godchildren
Michelle Yeoh Posts Sweet Throwback Photos of ‘My Beautiful Goddaughter’s Children': ‘Time Flies’
Amber Heard Johnny Depp People Magazine Cover
Johnny Depp Feels 'Lucky,' Amber Heard Is Doing 'Better' One Year After Trial: (Exclusive Sources)
Greta Gerwig attends the press junket and Photo Call for "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023
Greta Gerwig to Write and Direct Two ‘Narnia’ Movies for Netflix Reboot
Christine Costner, Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner Claims Estranged Wife Christine 'Grasps at Straws' as He Requests She Move Out by July 13
Hugh Grant and Blackpink
Hugh Grant Says He's a Fan of BLACKPINK: 'Rabid Blink Now'