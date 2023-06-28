Daniel Day-Lewis Seen Walking with Crutches in N.Y.C. 6 Years After His Retirement from Acting

Daniel Day-Lewis appears to be on the mend.

On Monday, the 66-year-old retired actor was photographed in New York City, exiting a building with the help of a pair of crutches.

Day-Lewis smiled as he left the building, dressed casually in a black graphic tee, blue athletic pants, orange sneakers and a green baseball cap.

A rep for Day-Lewis did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Tuesday afternoon regarding his condition.

Daniel Day-Lewis in New York City on June 26. Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Day-Lewis has kept a low profile since announcing his retirement from acting back in 2017, but has been spotted a handful of times out and about over the years.

Just last month, the three-time Oscar winner was photographed in public in for the first time in years as he walked side-by-side with his wife, director Rebecca Miller, in the Big Apple.

During his walk in Manhattan's West Village neighborhood, Day-Lewis was spotted wearing a pair of yellow sweats, a black zip-up hoodie, a blue striped shirt and a black baseball cap.

The Lincoln actor also opted for a bit of silver jewelry, a pair of shades and longer hair than fans last saw him with.



Daniel Day-Lewis with his best leading actor trophy for Lincoln in the press room at the 2013 British Academy Film Awards. Ian West/PA Images

News of Day-Lewis' retirement from acting came in June 2017, when his rep at the time, Leslee Dart, told PEOPLE that he would "no longer be working as an actor."

"He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years," she added. "This is a private decision, and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject."

Day-Lewis is notably the first actor to win three Academy Awards in the Best Actor category, doing so for Steven Spielberg's Lincoln in 2012, 2007's There Will Be Blood and 1989's My Left Foot.

His final film, Phantom Thread, saw him reunite with director Paul Thomas Anderson for a release in late 2017. The movie once again earned Day-Lewis an Oscar nod for Best Actor, but he lost the award to Gary Oldman for the latter's performance in Darkest Hour.