Daniel Day-Lewis Seen Walking with Crutches in N.Y.C. 6 Years After His Retirement from Acting

The Oscar winner was dressed casually as he was spotted exiting a building on crutches in New York City on Monday

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 28, 2023 02:20PM EDT
Daniel Day-Lewis Seen Walking with Crutches in N.Y.C. amid His Retirement from Acting
Daniel Day-Lewis in New York City on June 26. Photo:

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Daniel Day-Lewis appears to be on the mend.

On Monday, the 66-year-old retired actor was photographed in New York City, exiting a building with the help of a pair of crutches.

Day-Lewis smiled as he left the building, dressed casually in a black graphic tee, blue athletic pants, orange sneakers and a green baseball cap.

A rep for Day-Lewis did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Tuesday afternoon regarding his condition.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Daniel Day-Lewis Seen Walking with Crutches in N.Y.C. amid His Retirement from Acting
Daniel Day-Lewis in New York City on June 26.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Day-Lewis has kept a low profile since announcing his retirement from acting back in 2017, but has been spotted a handful of times out and about over the years.

Just last month, the three-time Oscar winner was photographed in public in for the first time in years as he walked side-by-side with his wife, director Rebecca Miller, in the Big Apple.

During his walk in Manhattan's West Village neighborhood, Day-Lewis was spotted wearing a pair of yellow sweats, a black zip-up hoodie, a blue striped shirt and a black baseball cap.

The Lincoln actor also opted for a bit of silver jewelry, a pair of shades and longer hair than fans last saw him with.

Daniel Day-Lewis with the award for Best Leading Actor for 'Lincoln' in the press room at the 2013
Daniel Day-Lewis with his best leading actor trophy for Lincoln in the press room at the 2013 British Academy Film Awards.

Ian West/PA Images

News of Day-Lewis' retirement from acting came in June 2017, when his rep at the time, Leslee Dart, told PEOPLE that he would "no longer be working as an actor."

"He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years," she added. "This is a private decision, and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject."

Day-Lewis is notably the first actor to win three Academy Awards in the Best Actor category, doing so for Steven Spielberg's Lincoln in 2012, 2007's There Will Be Blood and 1989's My Left Foot.

His final film, Phantom Thread, saw him reunite with director Paul Thomas Anderson for a release in late 2017. The movie once again earned Day-Lewis an Oscar nod for Best Actor, but he lost the award to Gary Oldman for the latter's performance in Darkest Hour.

Related Articles
Jennifer Flavin Stallone, Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallon
Sylvester Stallone, Wife Jennifer Celebrate Daughter Sistine's 25th Birthday: You 'Bring Immense Happiness to Our Family'
Pregnant Claire Danes hides her growing belly in a long flowing dress as she and her husband Hugh Dancy step out together for some shopping in the West Village, New York.
Pregnant Claire Danes Steps Out with Husband Hugh Dancy in N.Y.C. as They Prepare for Baby No. 3
John Boyega Says that Jamie Foxx is âDoing Wellâ After Phone Chat: âWe love you, Broâ
John Boyega Says Jamie Foxx Is 'Doing Well' After Phone Chat: 'We Love You, Bro' (Exclusive)
Sarah Jessica Parker attends the " 'And Just Like ThatÃ¢ÂÂ¦It's Been 25 Years
Sarah Jessica Parker Shares 'First and Likely Last Ever' Selfie During Subway Ride in New York City
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 06: Designer Katie Gallagher attends the Katie Gallagher presentation during Spring 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Standard Hotel on September 6, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage)
Man Charged in Drugging Death of Fashion Designer Kathryn Gallagher and 4 Others in New York City
Daisy Ridley, Tom Bateman
Daisy Ridley and Husband Tom Bateman Hold Hands Following London 'Indiana Jones 5' Premiere
Bronx County Supreme Courthouse
'House of Horrors’: N.Y. Couple Accused of Abusing & Starving 2 Little Girls, Who Ate Bits of Foam Mattress
Nicole Kidman Raises $700,000 in Car Show During Quick Trip to Las Vegas: âSo Much Loveâ
Nicole Kidman Raises $700,000 for Charity in Car Show During Quick Trip to Las Vegas: 'So Much Love'
Jonathan Majors is seen in court during a hearing in his domestic violence case, Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in New York
Jonathan Majors Files Domestic Violence Complaint Against Alleged Victim in Assault Case: Report
Lewis Capaldi performs on the Pyramid Stage at Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023
Lewis Capaldi Is Taking a Break from Touring in 'Foreseeable Future' for 'Mental and Physical Health'
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner Hopes to ‘Hold On to as Much as He Can’ amid Expensive Divorce (Exclusive Source)
Josh Gad Reveals Production Delays in Rick Moranis' Comeback Movie, 'Shrunk': 'Not If but When'
Josh Gad Gives Update on 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' Reboot Starring Rick Moranis
Casey Cott and Moulin Rouge on Broadway
'Riverdale' Star Casey Cott to Make Broadway Debut as Christian in 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical'
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz attend a photocall for "Annie" at Corinthia Hotel London on December 16, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/WireImage)
Cameron Diaz Had 'Intense' Time Returning to Acting with Jamie Foxx Netflix Movie (Exclusive Source)
Sandra Hemme
She Was Convicted of a 1980 Murder — But Lawyers Say Cops Exploited Mental Illness, Coerced False Confession
Amber Heard attends the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023 in Taormina, Italy. (
Amber Heard's 'In the Fire' Team Talks Her 'Resilience' After Johnny Depp Trial: 'It Didn't Change Her'