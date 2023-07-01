This Cooling Blanket That’s ‘Light as a Feather’ Is on Sale for as Little as $24 at Amazon Right Now

Shoppers say it’s “perfect for summer”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

Published on July 1, 2023 07:00AM EDT

One-Off Deal: cooling blanket
Photo:

People

If you can’t get cozy without wrapping up in a blanket, you don’t have to blast the AC to do so in the summer.

Thousands of Amazon shoppers — including hot sleepers — swear by the Dangtop Cooling Blanket to sleep comfortably on warm nights. It’s made of bamboo fiber that feels soft and cool to the touch. The breathable material is also moisture-wicking, so it won’t absorb sweat. Plus, it’s lightweight, meaning it won’t weigh you down as you snooze.

And ahead of Prime Day, which is slated for Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12, Amazon put the blanket on sale for as little as $24.

Dangtop Cooling Blanket, $25 (Save $5)

Amazon Prime Day DANGTOP Twin Size Cooling Blankets, Bamboo Blanket for All-Season

Amazon

The blanket is a breeze to clean since it’s machine-washable. It even comes with a laundry bag that’s designed to help protect the fiber. For the best care, the brand recommends putting the blanket in the laundry bag and using a delicate cycle. To dry it, hang it in a shaded area that’s ventilated.

The blanket comes in four sizes and eight colors, including sky blue and lavender. The price of the blanket varies depending on the color and size you choose, and several styles are on sale right now. The best deal we spotted? The 59-by-79-inch light gray blanket is on sale for $24.

More than 9,500 customers have given the blanket a five-star rating, with many saying it’s “perfect for summer.” One shopper wrote, “I am a very hot sleeper… This blanket somehow manages to be soft and cozy but light as a feather.” And another reviewer raved, “I used to wake up soaked in sweat every night, but I haven’t at all since using this blanket,” adding that it’s “life changing.”

Whether you want to stay cool and comfortable while lounging on your couch or snoozing in your bed, head to Amazon to scoop up the Dangtop Cooling Blanket while it’s on sale.  

Dangtop Cooling Blanket, $24 (Save $4)

Amazon Prime Day DANGTOP Twin Size Cooling Blankets, Bamboo Blanket for All-Season

Amazon

