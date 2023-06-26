'Dancing with The Stars' Alum Mark Ballas and Wife BC Jean Expecting First Baby: 'Coming Soon'

Mark Ballas and BC Jean will become first-time parents, they revealed on Monday

Updated on June 26, 2023 05:07PM EDT
'Dancing With The Star' Pro Mark Ballas and Wife BC Jean Expecting First Baby https://www.instagram.com/p/Ct9phMmO4iT/?hl=en
Photo:

mark ballas/instagram

Mark Ballas is going to be a dad!

The recently retired Dancing with the Stars pro, who moved on from the series earlier this year, and wife BC Jean are expecting their first baby, he announced on Instagram Monday.

"Life Lately ☀️," they captioned a Reel, which showed recent adventures from beach days to a Disneyland trip, ending with their biggest project to date.

"Lately we've been...making new music, making birthday wishes, went to Disneyland, made more music stuff, turned off our phones and went to the beach, car rides with our best mate, Boba tea, made more music," the Reel reads.

"Also," it continues, "we've been making.... a tiny human."

The couple first met "at a singer-songwriter night at a mutual friend's house," Jean told Riff Magazine. "It was kind of like a fun party night where singers and musicians would get up and perform."

Mark Ballas and wife BC Jean sit courtside at the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden

After the event, the two exchanged numbers and eventually started dating in 2012. The couple later announced their engagement in January 2016 and tied the knot that November.

The couple have also joined forces musically with their band Alexander Jean, a combination of their middle names.

