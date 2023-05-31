The Dancing with the Stars family just grew by two little feet!

DWTS pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov have welcomed a baby girl, the couple revealed on Instagram Wednesday.

The couple welcomed a daughter named Nikita on Tuesday, May 30, they shared along with photos of the new family of three in the hospital together.

The new mom, 30, and her dancer husband received well-wishes from other members of the DWTS family.

"Welcome precious girl Nikita ❤️ So happy for you guys xo," Peta Murgatroyd, who is currently pregnant herself, wrote. Witney Carson added, "She’s so perfect omg!"

PEOPLE helped the couple share their baby news in November.

"We've wanted a family ever since we've gotten married and we've been married for eight and a half years, so we are more than ready to have a baby," Karagach told PEOPLE at the time. "We wanted to start planning this year and it just so happened that the timing was absolutely perfect. I actually found out I was pregnant on [DWTS season 31's] premiere day."

Daniella Karagach/Instagram

Karagach — who tied the knot with Pashkov, 36, in 2014 — said her season 31 partner Joseph Baena didn't know about her pregnancy, but "he's a sweetheart and he really was super gentle with me, although he didn't know."

The now new mom felt at ease heading into parenthood. "I feel like it'll come second nature to us," she said. "I cannot wait to watch Pasha become a dad because he is unreal with kids. There's no anxiety, there's no stress. I feel a sense of calmness. The baby is going to change our life only for the better."

Along with welcoming a child, Karagach and Pashkov also plan to celebrate another big life moment in the near future: buying a house.

"We want to settle down and finally buy a house and start our new chapter," Karagach said. "And then hopefully three months after I give birth, we go right back on the show. We have our plans for the future. Hopefully everything runs smooth."