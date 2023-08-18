'Dance Moms' Alums Chloe Lukasiak, Nia Sioux and Brooke Hyland Reunite for Amusement Park Fun: 'Sisters'

The three 'Dance Mom' alums were joined by Chloe Lukasiak's girlfriend Brooklinn Khoury at Kennywood

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023 01:54PM EDT
'Dance Moms' Alums Chloe Lukasiak, Nia Sioux and Brooke Hyland Reunite for Amusement Park Fun
Photo:

Birdie Thompson/Variety via Getty; Monica Schipper/WireImage; Amy Sussman/Getty

The Dance Moms kids are still close after all these years!

Chloe Lukasiak, Nia Sioux and Brooke Hyland reunited Thursday for a fun amusement park hangout at Kennywood in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania. The trio was joined by Lukasiak's girlfriend Brooklinn Khoury.

Lukasiak reshared Hyland's Instagram Story photo from the occasion, which Hyland captioned: "Sisters 👯💖"

In a separate photo carousel posted to her grid, Lukasiak shared additional photos from the amusement park gathering featuring herself alongside Khoury, 24. "Kennywood day 🎢 Went on 2 rides & ate lots of food," the former dancer captioned the post.

Lukasiak, 22, Sioux, 22, and Hyland, 25, became household names after season 1 of Dance Moms debuted on Lifetime in 2011. The series followed the moms and children of the Abby Lee Dance Company in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as they dealt with strict instructor Abby Lee Miller.

'Dance Moms' Alums Chloe Lukasiak, Nia Sioux and Brooke Hyland Reunite for Amusement Park Fun

Brooke Hyland/Instagram

Sioux is the only one of the three to remain on the reality series for all eight seasons. Hyland left the series — and Miller's famed dance studio — alongside sister Paige Hyland in season 3. Lukasiak exited in season 4.

Throughout the many dance competitions and Miller pitting them against each other, genuine friendships were formed among the younger cast.

The Hyland sisters revealed in a November 2020 YouTube Q+A that a bulk of the cast was coming over to hang out with them. "That is so funny that that is one of the questions because they're actually coming over in a half-hour," Brooke said.

"Yeah, I was gonna say they are gonna be here like any minute," continued Paige, 22. "Maddie [Ziegler], Chloe and Nia are coming over. Kendall [Vertes] is in Pittsburgh, I believe, so she can't make it, unfortunately."

Brooke added, "Kenzie [Ziegler]'s always doing her thing. ... But we all are still very close. We're pretty much like sisters."

Related Articles
Raquel Leviss
Raquel Leviss Says She 'Needed to Get Caught' in Tom Sandoval Affair: 'It Would Have Just Continued'
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY
'RHOSLC' After Jen Shah Is a 'Breath of Fresh Air,' Says Costar — and the New Housewife Has a Strong Link to Her
Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford on Monday, November 26, 2018
Hoda Kotb Says Kathie Lee Gifford Is 'Happier Than She's Ever Been' as Former 'Today' Co-Host Turns 70
Luke Valentine - BIG BROTHER SEAON 25
'Big Brother' Star Luke Valentine Questions His Removal After Using the N-Word but Says 'I Understand'
Vanderpump Rules -- Season 10 Premiere Party -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss
Raquel Leviss Says She's in Debt 5 Months After 'Vanderpump Rules' Scandoval Erupted
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 06: Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg attend Variety's 3rd Annual Salute To Service at Cipriani 25 Broadway on November 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Jenny McCarthy Gushes About Donnie Wahlberg on His 54th Birthday: 'He Radiates'
Todd Chrisley (L) and Julie Chrisley attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017
How Todd and Julie Chrisley Will Be Involved in Family's New Show: 'They're Looking Forward to It' (Exclusive)
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20041 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss
Raquel Leviss 'Would Have Said No' to Secret Intimate Recording by Tom Sandoval That Exposed 'VPR' Scandal
NeNe Leakes and husband Gregg Leakes visit the SiriusXM Studios on December 12, 2014 in New York City
NeNe Leakes Says She Misses Late Husband Gregg 'More Than Words Can Say' on His 68th 'Heavenly Birthday'
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
Raquel Leviss Says Love Addiction Is 'a Real Thing' That 'Explains' Her Relationship with Tom Sandoval
90 Day: Brandan Nears His Breaking Point as Mary Won't Let Him Even Look at Other Girls
90 Day: Brandan Nears His Breaking Point as Mary Won't Let Him Even Look at Other Girls (Exclusive)
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cv-NS2CA-90/ Headline: 'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora Mourns Her Father's Death from Alzheimerâs and Dementia: 'You're Never Prepared'
'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora Mourns Her Father's Death from Alzheimer’s: 'You're Never Prepared'
90 Day's Cleo and Christian
90 Day's Cleo and Christian Learn They Might Be Doomed to Become 'Enemies' in 'Spooky' Reading (Exclusive)
House of Villains / Johnny Bananas, Omarosa and Jax Taylor
Johnny Bananas, Omarosa, Jax Taylor and More to Compete in 'House of Villains' to Be America's Ultimate Supervillain
Jesse Williams attends Variety Business Of Broadway Presented By City National Bank on October 17, 2022 in New York City
Jesse Williams Was 'Howling' at 'Grey's Anatomy' Reference on 'Only Murders in the Building'
Christine Brown, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown, Kody Brown Sister Wives - 2010
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Opens Up About Jealousy in Polygamy: 'I Thought I Was a Bad Person' (Exclusive)