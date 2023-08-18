Entertainment TV 'Dance Moms' Alums Chloe Lukasiak, Nia Sioux and Brooke Hyland Reunite for Amusement Park Fun: 'Sisters' The three 'Dance Mom' alums were joined by Chloe Lukasiak's girlfriend Brooklinn Khoury at Kennywood By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 18, 2023 01:54PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Birdie Thompson/Variety via Getty; Monica Schipper/WireImage; Amy Sussman/Getty The Dance Moms kids are still close after all these years! Chloe Lukasiak, Nia Sioux and Brooke Hyland reunited Thursday for a fun amusement park hangout at Kennywood in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania. The trio was joined by Lukasiak's girlfriend Brooklinn Khoury. Lukasiak reshared Hyland's Instagram Story photo from the occasion, which Hyland captioned: "Sisters 👯💖" ‘Dance Moms’ Kalani Hilliker Opens Up About ‘Lots of Trauma’ from 'Being on the Show' In a separate photo carousel posted to her grid, Lukasiak shared additional photos from the amusement park gathering featuring herself alongside Khoury, 24. "Kennywood day 🎢 Went on 2 rides & ate lots of food," the former dancer captioned the post. Lukasiak, 22, Sioux, 22, and Hyland, 25, became household names after season 1 of Dance Moms debuted on Lifetime in 2011. The series followed the moms and children of the Abby Lee Dance Company in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as they dealt with strict instructor Abby Lee Miller. Brooke Hyland/Instagram Sioux is the only one of the three to remain on the reality series for all eight seasons. Hyland left the series — and Miller's famed dance studio — alongside sister Paige Hyland in season 3. Lukasiak exited in season 4. Throughout the many dance competitions and Miller pitting them against each other, genuine friendships were formed among the younger cast. The Most Nostalgia-Inducing Cast Reunions Through the Years The Hyland sisters revealed in a November 2020 YouTube Q+A that a bulk of the cast was coming over to hang out with them. "That is so funny that that is one of the questions because they're actually coming over in a half-hour," Brooke said. "Yeah, I was gonna say they are gonna be here like any minute," continued Paige, 22. "Maddie [Ziegler], Chloe and Nia are coming over. Kendall [Vertes] is in Pittsburgh, I believe, so she can't make it, unfortunately." Brooke added, "Kenzie [Ziegler]'s always doing her thing. ... But we all are still very close. We're pretty much like sisters."