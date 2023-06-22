Dan + Shay to Join 'The Voice' as Coaches Alongside Reba McEntire, John Legend and Chance the Rapper

Dan + Shay appeared as Blake Shelton's battle advisors in season 20, but they'll have their own team of hopeful performers to advise for season 25

The first-ever red double chair is coming to The Voice, and Dan + Shay will be sitting in it!

On Thursday, NBC revealed the Grammy-winning country duo will be joining the hit singing competition series as a coaching duo for season 25 next year alongside returning coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend and Chance the Rapper.

Dan Smyers, 35, and Shay Mooney, 31, previously appeared on The Voice as Blake Shelton's battle advisors in season 20, but they'll have their own team of hopeful performers to advise for season 25, which airs in spring 2024.

Legend, 44, and McEntire, 68 will appear in red chairs for the second season in a row, as they were previously announced as coaches for season 24, airing in fall 2023. Meanwhile, Chance the Rapper, 30, returns to The Voice following his first appearance as a coach in season 23.

Other coaches set for season 24 include Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani.

The coaching lineup switches arrives after Shelton exited the series following 23 seasons. Last month, McEntire spoke to PEOPLE about filling his red chair spot.

john legend, Reba McEntire, chance the rapper
John Legend, Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper.

Getty (3)

"The country lane — I'm taking over for Blake so I'm gonna represent country music. [He's got] big boots. I don't know what size those boots are, but they're big, so I'm gonna really work hard to make him proud," said McEntire of Shelton.

She acknowledged that she has fierce competition in Shelton's wife Stefani, who's returning next season as a coach for the seventh time. "I do understand that I need to go razzle-dazzle with Gwen being on there," said McEntire. "Gwen's always got the nicest outfits, so I really need to step up my game on that."

While McEntire is no stranger to the show — she served as a mega mentor on The Voice for season 23 — the star says she still has plenty of catching up to do.

reba mcentire
Reba McEntire. Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images

"John and Niall [are] all really funny and clever, and always have so many smart things to say, so I've got my work cut out for me," said McEntire. "I'm most excited about basically getting started, and I'm sure that I'll have lots of help, lots of advice, lots of people coming around saying, 'You can do this. You can do that.' And I'm not afraid at all. I think it'll be a very fun adventure."

With Dan + Shay joining for season 25, McEntire won't be the only country star competing on The Voice.

