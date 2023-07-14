Dan Reynolds Reveals Which Massive Imagine Dragons Hit Is His 'Least Favorite' to Perform Live

Fans want to hear the hits at an Imagine Dragons concert, but there's a massive one that Dan Reynolds would prefer not to perform.

In an interview with Insider this week, Reynolds revealed that 2012's "Radioactive" is his "least favorite" song to perform live from the band's catalog — but that doesn't mean he'll stop singing it at shows.

"'Radioactive' is a song that a lot of fans want to hear. And if it weren't for that, I probably would veto that song," the 36-year-old singer-songwriter told the outlet. "It's probably my least favorite to play."

He elaborated on his thoughts, noting that the "length of time" since the song was released has led him to grow tired of it.

YouTube

"We've played 'Radioactive,' I don't know how many times, but let's just say a lot of times. It's a hard song to sing just vocally. It's very high. It's always at the end of the set, so I'm tired at that point," said Reynolds.

Imagine Dragons has been on tour since February 2022, and the band's concerts feature "Radioactive" later in the show, so it's understandable that he's physically exhausted by the time it comes around.

While other bands and performers such as Radiohead simply refuse to perform their biggest hit, Reynolds told Insider that he'll keep singing the hit song, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, for fans who want to hear it.

"There's a lot of bands that are like, 'We don't play this song live anymore. We don't care that everybody wants to hear it. We don't care it's our most popular song.' And that's fine. I get it, respect," he said. "I'm not hating on those bands. But that's not what we do."

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Reynolds continued, "That's just not our ethos. It's not who we are. Our fans are paying money to be there and they want to hear these songs that they want to hear. And they're the reason we have a career and we're going to play them those songs."

Last year, the vocalist spoke to PEOPLE about Imagine Dragons' debut album Night Visions — which features "Radioactive" for its 10th anniversary, noting that the body of work "changed [his] life forever."

He said its creation allowed him to reflect on a flurry of intense personal experiences he was going through at the time of its creation. "It's hard for me to even recall many memories during that time," explained Reynolds at the time. "I think I was shell-shocked to the extreme."

Imagine Dragons. Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The Grammy winner added, "I was a Mormon missionary who had just gotten home from the mission and was very lost, losing my own faith and religion and kind of scrambling. Then, suddenly I was married and had a child and was broke."

Ultimately, Reynolds said he's "so very, very grateful" for Night Visions: "I listen back to [the songs], and it makes me smile because there's a lot of themes and such that I've since moved past — like heartache about losing religion."

He continued, "That's something that is not part of my life anymore, but I can look back on it and smile and be grateful for the 22-year-old Dan who was flailing and looking for a foundation."

