Dan Levy Celebrates 40th Birthday With Sister Sarah and Jesse Tyler Ferguson in Italy

David Chiu
August 9, 2023
Dan Levy reached a special milestone — and his younger sister Sarah, friend Jesse Tyler Ferguson and others were there to celebrate. 

The Schitt’s Creek star turned 40 years old Wednesday and marked the occasion with a visit to Italy. 

On Instagram, Levy shared a selfie with a body of water in the background and simply captioned it: “40 🎈.” And via Instagram Stories, he reshared other friends’ birthday greetings for him. 

Meanwhile, Sarah Levy, a Schitt’s Creek alum herself, shared a sweet message in honor of her brother’s birthday: “He’s 40 and thriving. Grateful to be back in Italy to celebrate such a milestone. Happy 40th @instadanjlevy, I’m in awe. ❤️.” The accompanying photo shows Dan swimming with his sunglasses. 

Modern Family star Ferguson, who also joined Levy on the Italy visit, posted about the experience on his Instagram Stories. In one, he shared a photo of balloon-shaped letters that read “Happy Birthday Sexy” and with the caption: “Happy birthday Dan ❤️you.”

The birthday celebration wasn't the first time that Levy and Ferguson hung out in Italy — the two previously spent time in the country last year along with Ferguson’s husband, Justin Mikita, and a group of friends. Ferguson previously shared several Instagram photos of their adventures at the time. "I live here with these people now," he jokingly wrote in the caption.

Another friend of Levy’s, Trevor Ballin, saluted the actor in an Instagram Story, writing over a photo of the two of them: "Happy big 4 0, @instandanjlevy you big queen.” 

Ballin also shared an Instagram photo showing Levy walking through the streets of Italy, with the caption: "Happy 40th birthday @instadanjlevy 🎂 May the world continue to lead you down winding paths (like this one in Perugia) full of history and culture and stories of people who inspire you; away from the darkness and into the light. ✨ Thank you for always letting me tag along (usually 30 feet behind because you walk too fast or I walk too slow, idk 🤷🏻‍♂️) I love you queen - HAPPY BIG 4 0 ‼️ My #bestie.”

Levy, who made his PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive debut in 2020, recently had a quasi-Schitt’s Creek reunion with former costar Catherine O’Hara when the two of them were seated together at Loewe's fall/winter 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week in March. Levy posted a selfie with O'Hara on Instagram and captioned it with an emoji holding back tears.

