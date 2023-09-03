Turn Your Summer Surplus of Zucchini into Dan Kluger's Zucchini Pizza with Sausage-Tomato Jam

"I suggest making a double batch of the jam because it can be served with different kinds of grilled or roasted vegetables," says the chef-owner of Greywind

Sabrina Weiss
Published on September 3, 2023 12:00PM EDT
Dan Kluger's Zucchini and Sopressata Jam Pizza. Photo:

Fred Hardy II

Dan Kluger strove for a pizza with "great fresh squash flavor" when coming up with his zucchini pizza "dotted" with sausage-tomato jam.

"It tastes like cheesy baked zucchini with a side of Sunday gravy," says the chef-owner of Greywind restaurant in New York City.

"It's great for home cooks because most of the prep can be done ahead of time," adds Kluger.

But "more importantly," he says, "the tomato jam can be served with so many different kinds of grilled or roasted vegetables and something like a spoonful of yogurt, so I suggest making a double batch of the jam."

Dan Kluger's Zucchini Pizza with Sausage-Tomato Jam

3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1/4 cup finely chopped soppressata

1/4 cup finely chopped prosciutto

1 tsp. coarsely ground fennel seeds

1/2 tsp. sweet smoked paprika

2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

1 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. honey

1 (14 1/2-oz.) can diced tomatoes, undrained

1 small (7 oz.) zucchini, thinly sliced (2 cups)

1/2 tsp. kosher salt, divided 

1 1/2 lb. fresh whole-wheat pizza dough

All-purpose flour

4 oz. fresh mozzarella, cut into 1- x 1/2-in. pieces

4 oz. fontina cheese, shredded (about 1/2 cup)

2 oz. Parmesan cheese, finely grated (about 1/4 cup)

1/4 cup thinly sliced fresh basil

1 tsp. dried oregano

1/4 tsp. black pepper 

1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper 


1. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a medium saucepan over medium. Add soppressata and prosciutto; cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly crispy, 3 to 5 minutes. Add fennel and paprika; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add vinegar and honey; bring to a simmer over medium. Simmer, stirring often, until most of the liquid has evaporated, about 2 minutes. Add tomatoes and their juices; bring to a simmer over medium. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, stirring often, until mixture is a jam-like consistency, 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from heat. Let cool 30 minutes.

2. Toss together zucchini and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a strainer or colander; let stand at room temperature for 1 hour. Transfer zucchini to a clean towel, and squeeze out as much liquid as possible. Set aside.

3. Meanwhile, place a pizza stone, pizza steel, or baking sheet on upper third rack in oven. Preheat oven to 500°F for 30 minutes. 

Serves: 8
Active time: 1 hour, 15 minutes
Total time: 2 hours, 30 minutes

