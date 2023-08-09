Damian Lewis and Alison Mosshart Share Romantic Kiss During Saint-Tropez Vacation

The pair, who appeared to confirm their relationship last July, was photographed taking a dip in the ocean at celebrity hotspot Club 55 in the South of France

By
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
Published on August 9, 2023 10:28AM EDT
EXCLUSIVE: Damian Lewis packs on the PDA with his new love Alison Mosshart during a romantic getaway to St Tropez
Damian Lewis and Alison Mosshart during a romantic getaway to Saint-Tropez. Photo:

EliotPress/MEGA

Damian Lewis and Alison Mosshart are still going strong!

On Tuesday, the Homeland actor, 52, and The Kills frontwoman, 44, locked lips as they took a dip in the ocean in Saint-Tropez during a vacation to the South of France. Their romantic trip together comes just over a year after the pair appeared to confirm their romance at a summer party in London last July.

Following in the footsteps of a whole host of celebrity guests, Lewis and Mosshart were photographed this week at Club 55, which has recently been visited by Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham, as well as pals Leonardo Di Caprio and Tobey Maguire

The couple was all smiles as they cooled off in the clear blue waters and wrapped their arms around one another during a swim.  The Billions star sported a pair of navy blue swim shorts for his dip, while the singer-songwriter rocked a colorful Gucci swimsuit, light pink boxing shorts and a gold chain necklace.

Damian Lewis and Alison Mosshart attend The House of KOKO's inaugural Summer Party
Damian Lewis and Alison Mosshart attend The House of KOKO's inaugural Summer Party in July 2022.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for KOKO

Last July, the duo posed for photos together at The House of KOKO summer party in London, just over a year after the death of Lewis' wife Helen McCrory. Musician Mosshart wrapped her arm around Lewis’ shoulder in the picture, while their faces also touched. 

The pair also attended the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party together and an event at the National Portrait Gallery during the same month. 

Mosshart's mother, Vivian, told the Daily Mail in July 2022 of their relationship, "I don't know how much flak I'm going to get for all of this but of course we are excited for her. They have mutual friends. I don't know exactly how they met but I'm fine with it. If she's happy, we are happy. I'm yet to meet him but certainly I'd like to.”

Damian Lewis and Alison Mosshart attend 'The Alchemist's Feast', the inaugural summer party & fundraiser for the National Gallery's Bicentenary campaign
Damian Lewis and Alison Mosshart attend 'The Alchemist's Feast', the inaugural summer party & fundraiser for the National Gallery's Bicentenary campaign in June 2022.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Lewis’ wife, Peaky Blinders and Harry Potter actress McCrory, died from breast cancer in April 2021. She was 52.  McCrory and Lewis married in 2007 and shared two teenage children together: daughter Manon and son Gulliver.

Honoring his late wife in an essay written for The Sunday Times in April 2021, Lewis called McCrory a “brilliant person” with “kindness and generosity.”

"Helen was an even more brilliant person than she was an actress," he wrote. "She was a people person, sure. 'I'm much more interested in who I'm with than where I am,' she would say, and innately wanted to share. But she also lived by the principle of kindness and generosity. That you put these things out into the world to make it better, to make people feel better."

"I'm staggered by her," he added. "She's been a meteor in our life."

