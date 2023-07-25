Damar Hamlin Sends 'Prayers' to Bronny James and Family After 18-Year-Old's Cardiac Arrest

The Buffalo Bills safety has dedicated his work off the field to raising awareness for heart health since suffering his own cardiac arrest on Jan. 2

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye, Writer/Reporter - Sports
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE covering sports. Her previous work appears in The New York Post and Popstar! Magazine.
Published on July 25, 2023 01:09PM EDT
Photo:

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty; Christian Petersen/Getty 

Eight months after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 NFL game, the Buffalo Bills' safety has spoken out following the news that LeBron James' son Bronny suffered a similar medical incident on Monday.

Hamlin, 25, reacted to the news in a tweet on Tuesday morning, offering Bronny, 18, and his family "prayers" and support as the USC Basketball star begins his recovery process. On Monday, Bronny suffered cardiac arrest while working out at the Southern California University's Galen Center, a spokesperson for the James family confirmed to PEOPLE.

"Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well," Hamlin wrote, adding, "here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process."

An additional tweet from Hamlin provided insight into his mission to pursue raising awareness around heart health. A user responded to Hamlin suggesting "defibrillators at EVERY practice, high school on up."

Hamlin reposted the tweet to his followers, adding "We been on that mission," confirming his support for the initiative.

A spokesperson for the James family confirmed Tuesday morning that Bronny is now stable and out of the ICU.

"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information."

"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers and father LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers walk off the court following the Hoophall West tournament at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Christian Petersen/Getty

Hamlin's message to the James family comes just one day after the Bills player returned to the Cincinnati hospital where he was treated after his own cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game.

The NFL safety's visit with medical staff was emotional, Hamlin said on Monday. "Back In Cincy For The First Time," Hamlin wrote, adding that the visit had him "reliving the toughest moments" when he returned.

"Tough times don't last, but tough people do," Hamlin added.

