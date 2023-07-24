Damar Hamlin Returns to the Cincinnati Hospital That Saved His Life: 'My 3rd Home'

Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin made an emotional return to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, almost eight months after the hospital's staff saved his life.

Hamlin, 25, shared a carousel of photos and videos from a visit with the staff at the Cincinnati hospital where he was treated for cardiac arrest in January.

"Back In Cincy For The First Time," Hamlin wrote in the caption, adding that the visit had him "reliving the toughest moments" when he returned.

"Tough times don't last, but tough people do," Hamlin said.

The NFL star, who collapsed during a game against Cincinnati's Bengals on Jan. 2, told his 1.7 million Instagram followers, "God Had A Plan For Me & Now I’m Doing His Work Enjoying Every Second Of It."

Hamlin called Cincinnati his "third home" and cleverly added, "you know that #3 very special to me," a reference to his jersey number.

In one of his videos from the visit, Hamlin shared a touching moment with Nancy Brown, the CEO of the American Heart Association. The Bills star gifted Brown a signed jersey with the message, "My best friend in the world!"



Earlier this month, Hamlin got emotional on stage at the ESPY Awards as he honored the first responders who helped save his life.

Before handing them the Pat Tillman Award for Service, Hamlin told his story in a video, saying, “I didn't wake up that morning in January thinking that I would need someone to save my life that day, and I doubt that the staff thought that they had to do what they did either."

“What I've taken away from what happened to me six and a half months ago, is that any of us at any given time are capable of doing something that's incredible, in saving a life and living a life in service to others," he continued.

"It’s a blessing. It’s a responsibility. And it's the very reason why you’re hearing my voice right now. Anyone could be a hero. These are mine," he said concluding the video.

Nate Breske, the Buffalo Bills' head athletic trainer, accepted the award on behalf of the rest of the staff saying, “I'm humbled and honored to be speaking tonight, representing the Buffalo Bills athletic training staff... By the grace of God and divine intervention, we had the best outcome we could have prayed for.”

“It was a massive army of specialists who came together on and off the field to do their jobs at night. That team includes the athletic trainers and medical staffs, equipment, managers, player, engagement, personnel, mental health clinicians, chaplains, security on field first responders, paramedics and the entire medical staff at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center,” he added.

