Damar Hamlin Returns to the Field in First NFL Game Since His Cardiac Arrest in January

Hamlin made three solo tackles during the first half of the game, helping to propel the Buffalo Bills to a win

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman
Published on August 12, 2023 08:28PM EDT
Damar Hamlin
Photo:

Joshua Bessex/AP/Shutterstock

Damar Hamlin is back on the field!

The 25-year-old Buffalo Bills player showed he was ready for action on Saturday, playing in his first NFL game since undergoing cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2.

The safety stepped in for the team’s preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts in his hometown, where he made three solo tackles in the first half of the game, including a fourth down tackle at the Bills' 40-yard line, according to Reuters

He went on to make two more tackles on two consecutive plays during the Bills’ defense before he was taken out of the game, per the outlet. 

Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills on the field before a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

 Timothy T Ludwig/Getty

The Buffalo Bills ultimately beat the Colts 23-19. 

Ahead of the game, the NFL welcomed Hamlin back on the field by posting a short video of him entering the stadium to play. In the clip, the player formed a heart with his hands before holding three fingers up on each hand, representing his jersey number. 

“Welcome back, @HamlinIsland ,” the NFL wrote.

Hamlin has been recovering over the past few months since collapsing on the field after a tackle during the Bills game against the Bengals on Jan. 2. The emergency — which doctors say was caused by commotio cordis — halted the Monday Night Football game as first responders rushed to provide CPR to him on the field. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital.

Hamlin eventually recovered from critical condition, leaving the hospital nine days later and emotionally returning to stand on the sidelines with his Buffalo teammates during the NFL playoffs.

In April, the Bills announced doctors had "fully cleared" Hamlin to play football again. Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane said at a press conference following the news that Hamlin was “in a great headspace to come back and make his return.”

The safety also noted on Twitter that same month that he had made "so much progress" since his health scare.

His on-field incident in January catapulted the player to the spotlight, leading him to become one of the most influential figures when it comes to health in sports.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: Damar Hamlin attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Damar Hamlin attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Hamlin gave a speech at the NFL Honors awards in February, telling the audience he has a newfound "purpose greater than any game in this world" to raise awareness about heart health. 

He also met with President Joe Biden at the White House in March and later appeared in front of Congress to speak in support of the Access to AEDs Act, which aims to help place more defibrillators in schools.

"I feel like this whole situation, everything that happened to me, was all a part of a bigger plan and a bigger picture," he shared in an interview with the American Heart Association.

"God [has] seen that my purpose is bigger than just football. Way bigger than just football," Hamlin added. "I always knew that. I've always felt like I was more than just an athlete and a football player and he gave me a purpose and something to stand for that's way bigger than just a game."

