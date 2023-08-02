Damar Hamlin Was ‘a Little Scared’ to Practice in Pads, but Playing Football Again ‘Feels Amazing’

The Buffalo Bills safety is making his return to the field, seven months after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game

Published on August 2, 2023
Damar Hamlin
Photo:

Joshua Bessex/AP/Shutterstock

Damar Hamlin is back in action.

Seven months after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game, the Buffalo Bills safety told reporters this week that he’s feeling all the emotions as he marks his return to the field.

"In football, you can’t hit that field with no hesitation," Hamlin said via Pro Football Talk. "You’re putting yourself in more danger by doing that. I made the choice to play, but I’m processing a thousand emotions. I’m not afraid to say that it crosses my mind of being a little scared here and there."

But on Monday, the 25-year-old donned pads and his helmet for the first time at practice, where cameras caught him making an interception and then running the ball into the end zone.

"It feels amazing," Hamlin told reporters afterwards. "It's a roller coaster of emotions. I was kind of all over the place, just kind of being back for the first time. But God don't make no mistakes. I'm on God's timing. As much as the NFL is on schedule and camp starts this day, this is all God's timing."

Hamlin further elaborated on his faith, which he says has helped guide him back to the game. 

"But like I say, my strength is rooted in my faith, and my faith is stronger than any fear,” he said. That’s what I want to preach up here, and that’s the message I want to spread on to the world. As long as your faith is stronger than your fear, you can get through anything. So that’s what I’m living by right now."

It’s not the first time the NFL star has opened up about his comeback.

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin (3) practices with the NFL football team Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Orchard Park

AP Photo/John Wawrow

In an interview with the American Heart Association, shared exclusively with PEOPLE in May, Hamlin was candid about his progress.

"I'm just trying to focus on the right foot in front of the left," he said. "I'm learning going with the flow and emotions is just best. Not worrying about trying to control too much of how you're feeling."

Hamlin, who collapsed on the field after making a tackle on Jan. 2, made headlines around the world as family, friends and fans awaited word about his status following his cardiac arrest — which doctors now say was caused by commotio cordis.

