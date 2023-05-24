Damar Hamlin Attends Buffalo Bills Practice Nearly 5 Months After Cardiac Arrest

Hamlin's cardiac arrest was caused by commotio cordis, which happens when severe chest trauma disrupts the heart's electrical charge

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on May 24, 2023 12:41 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass. Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed Bills Hamlin Injury Football, Foxborough, United States - 01 Dec 2022
Damar Hamlin. Photo: Greg M Cooper/AP/Shutterstock

Damar Hamlin is taking his journey back to the football field one day at a time.

Nearly five months after collapsing on the field during Monday Night Football on January 2, the Buffalo Bills safety returned to his team's practice facility to take part in some individual drill workouts.

"I'm not going to get into specifics — where he is and what hour. But he's in the building working, and we'll take it one day at a time," confirmed head coach Sean McDermott at a news conference on Tuesday on the team's Twitter account.

While McDermott would not specify the progress the 25-year-old athlete has made in his recovery, he stressed to reporters that Hamlin had not been fully integrated into the team's workouts.

"He has not been practicing," McDermott, 49, explained. "We're going to just continue to take it one day at a time. We're going to support Damar in every way possible,"

Hamlin echoed the same sentiments while speaking to the American Heart Association earlier in May after being medically cleared to play again in April.

"I'm just trying to focus on the right foot in front of the left," he said, noting that he's gotten stronger while learning how to go "with the flow" and "not worrying about trying to control too much" of how he's feeling.

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin, right, speaks after being introduced as the winner of the Alan Page Community Award during a news conference ahead of the Super Bowl 57 NFL football game, in Phoenix. At left looking on are Damar Hamlin's parents Mario and Nina Hamlin Super Bowl Football, Phoenix, United States - 08 Feb 2023
Mike Stewart/AP/Shutterstock


That same month, Hamlin shared during a press conference that he was diagnosed with commotio cordis. He described the condition as "a direct blow at a specific point in your heartbeat that cause cardiac arrest, and five to seven seconds later, you fall out."

According to Dr. Gordon F. Tomaselli, on behalf of the American Heart Association, commotio cordis is "a rare cardiac arrest immediately following a blow to the chest" that "induces a potentially lethal heart rhythm disturbance, or arrhythmia, called ventricular fibrillation." Although infrequent, it can cause "sudden death in young athletes," the National Library of Medicine reports.

Hamlin told reporters that because of the lethal condition, he would personally take a step to combat statistics and raise awareness.

