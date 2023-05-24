Dallas Stars Criticize Fans for Throwing Trash on Ice During Blowout Loss

Stars captain Jamie Benn was also ejected from the game in the first two minutes of Tuesday's matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights

Published on May 24, 2023 02:41 PM
Jamie Benn #14 of the Dallas Stars exchanges words against Brayden McNabb #3 of the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Three of the Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the American Airlines Center on May 23, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.

Tuesday night was a forgettable one for hockey fans in Dallas.

During a disappointing blowout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, fans at the Dallas Stars' arena began throwing trash onto the ice when the team went down 3-0 in the second period.

Ultimately, Vegas won the game 4-0 and took a 3-0 series lead over Dallas in the Western Conference Finals.

Dallas played poorly for most of the game, including an ejection for Stars captain Jamie Benn just two minutes into the game.

Benn, 33, was thrown out of the game for an undisciplined penalty after slashing Knights' Mark Stone, hitting him in the head. Things only went further downhill for Dallas from there.

Jamie Benn

Richard Rodriguez/Getty 

In a video shared by SportsNet, fans are seen throwing trash onto the ice at American Airlines Center to show the Stars their frustration with the team's poor play.

Following the game, Stars President Brad Alberts issued a statement apologizing to the Knights for their attendees' behavior on Wednesday morning.

"On behalf of the Dallas Stars organization, I would like to apologize to the Vegas Golden Knights and the National Hockey League for the actions of a few of our spectators at last night’s game," Alberts said in the statement.

He continued, "Their actions were unacceptable and put the safety of the players and fans at risk. We take pride in providing the best experience for everyone who enters our arena. The actions of these individuals certainly do not reflect our great city, organization and loyal fan base."

Workers clear debris thrown by fans late in the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas

Considering Dallas' poor play throughout the series — they are now facing elimination in the series — and the reckless cross-check on Stone from Benn, members of the media and fans of the team took issue with the statement.

ESPN's senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski quote-tweeted Alberts' statement from the team and condemned the Stars. "This team, its coach and its players have wasted more breath condemning the behavior of their fans than they have the behavior of their captain," Wyshynski wrote, adding "What a world."

The Dallas Stars will attempt to extend their series in Game 4 on Thursday, again at their home arena.

