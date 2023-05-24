Tuesday night was a forgettable one for hockey fans in Dallas.

During a disappointing blowout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, fans at the Dallas Stars' arena began throwing trash onto the ice when the team went down 3-0 in the second period.

Ultimately, Vegas won the game 4-0 and took a 3-0 series lead over Dallas in the Western Conference Finals.

Dallas played poorly for most of the game, including an ejection for Stars captain Jamie Benn just two minutes into the game.

Benn, 33, was thrown out of the game for an undisciplined penalty after slashing Knights' Mark Stone, hitting him in the head. Things only went further downhill for Dallas from there.

Richard Rodriguez/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a video shared by SportsNet, fans are seen throwing trash onto the ice at American Airlines Center to show the Stars their frustration with the team's poor play.

Following the game, Stars President Brad Alberts issued a statement apologizing to the Knights for their attendees' behavior on Wednesday morning.



"On behalf of the Dallas Stars organization, I would like to apologize to the Vegas Golden Knights and the National Hockey League for the actions of a few of our spectators at last night’s game," Alberts said in the statement.

He continued, "Their actions were unacceptable and put the safety of the players and fans at risk. We take pride in providing the best experience for everyone who enters our arena. The actions of these individuals certainly do not reflect our great city, organization and loyal fan base."

Considering Dallas' poor play throughout the series — they are now facing elimination in the series — and the reckless cross-check on Stone from Benn, members of the media and fans of the team took issue with the statement.

ESPN's senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski quote-tweeted Alberts' statement from the team and condemned the Stars. "This team, its coach and its players have wasted more breath condemning the behavior of their fans than they have the behavior of their captain," Wyshynski wrote, adding "What a world."

The Dallas Stars will attempt to extend their series in Game 4 on Thursday, again at their home arena.

