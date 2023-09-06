Gayle Hunnicutt, Texas-Born Actress Who Appeared in 'Dallas', Dead at 80

The actress was best known for playing Vanessa Beaumont in 'Dallas' between 1989 and 1991

By
Clare Fisher
Clare Fisher
Clare Fisher is a writer-editor for PEOPLE. She has written for publications including OK! Magazine, The Mail on Sunday and Red Magazine. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on September 6, 2023 11:06PM EDT
Gayle Hunnicutt poses for a photo circa 1968 in Los Angeles, California
Gayle Hunnicutt has died at the age of 80 . Photo:

Martin Mills/Getty

Gayle Hunnicutt, the Texas-born actress who played English aristocrat Vanessa Beaumont in Dallas, has died at the age of 80.

Hunnicutt died of an unspecified illness on Aug. 31 at a London hospital, according to The Washington Post. Her ex-husband, journalist Simon Jenkins, confirmed her death to the outlet.

Hunnicutt is reportedly survived by her two sons Edward and Band of Brothers actor Nolan, as well as five grandchildren; Poppy, Theo, Oscar, Dash and Nia. The cause of her death has not yet been revealed.  

Along with starring opposite Larry Hagman for the final three seasons of Dallas, her other credits include The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, Fall of Eagles, The Golden Bowl and The Return of the Saint.

Famed as a beauty in her own right, Hunnicutt once said she'd most like to look like Audrey Hepburn, according to The Guardian. She met her first husband David Hemmings at a party thrown by Rat Pack actor Peter Lawford. They married in 1968 and went on to welcome a son called Nolan.

Gayle Hunnicutt, UK, 10th May 1972
Hunnicutt was famed for her beauty throughout her career.

Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty

The pair divorced in 1974 and in 1978, Hunnicutt married journalist and editor Sir Simon Jenkins with whom she had Edward. During her marriage to Jenkins, Hunnicutt became a firm fixture on the British social scene alongside her acting work. Jenkins and Hunnicutt lived in London’s Primrose Hill, before divorcing in 2000. Her sale of the house they had lived in for three decades became an episode of a 2012 reality show, Selling London.

Hunnicutt grew up in Fort Worth, Texas, the only child of her father Sam, who served in the South Pacific during the Second World War, and her mother Virginia. Although she wanted to be an actress from the age of five, Gayle’s parents focussed on academic achievement and she won a scholarship to the University of California in Los Angeles to study English Literature and Theatre. It was while there that she was spotted by a Warner Brothers agent while taking part in a stage production. She made her debut on the television naval comedy Mister Roberts at the age of 23 in 1966.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Outside of film, Hunnicutt has a great stage presence, too. The Life and Loves of Edith Wharton was a personal two-hander project of hers that toured for many years. She followed that role with another appearance in a two-hander, The Two Marys. Her last performance was in 1999 when she appeared on an episode of CI5: The New Professionals.

Gayle Hunnicutt in London on a rainy day, UK, 23rd December 1968
American actress Hunnicutt, London, December 1968.

Dove/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty

Hunnicutt was also an author. Having written a book called Health and Beauty in Motherhood in 1984, two decades later she published Dearest Virginia, a moving collection of her father’s love letters written while he was serving in the South Pacific.

Related Articles
Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons Says He 'Learned a Lot' from Watching Patrick Mahomes on 'Quarterback' (Exclusive)
Kayley Cuoco Baby Matilda Update
Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable New Photos of Daughter Matilda: ‘Say Cheese’
Ashley Benson sells historic L.A. mansion within days of Architectural Digest home tour.
Ashley Benson Sells Historic L.A. Mansion Within Days of 'Architectural Digest' Home Tour
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are loved-up as they walk arm-in-arm leaving Soho House in New York City
Megan Fox Steps Out with Fiery Red Hair with Machine Gun Kelly
Gary Wright
Gary Wright, 'Dream Weaver' Singer, Dead at 80
Dana Delany's tribute to the late Arleen Sorkin
Dana Delany Pays Tribute to Her 'Undying Friendship' with Late Actress Arleen Sorkin (Exclusive)
Kate Beckinsale Reveals Tattoo Tribute to Late Cat Clive After his Recent Death
Kate Beckinsale Reveals Second Tattoo Tribute to Late Cat, Clive: 'Love You Always'
Madilyn Bailey Hollywood Dead
'America's Got Talent' Alum Madilyn Bailey Just Delivered Her Debut Album — and a Baby Girl Is Next (Exclusive)
Helen Baxendale, Jennifer Aniston
'Friends' Nearly Recast Emily Because Chemistry Was 'Like Clapping with 1 Hand' Compared to Jennifer Aniston
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant People exclusive wedding photographed on Saturday, Sept. 2 2023 by Dale Benfield
Kristin Chenoweth Is Married! Inside Her Pink Wedding to Josh Bryant in Texas: All the Details (Exclusive)
Former executive Gil Brandt poses during induction ceremonies at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
Football Hall of Famer Gil Brandt Dead at 91: 'A True Icon and Pioneer of Our Sport'
Jamie Christopher, James Gunn
Jamie Christopher, Assistant Director on 'Harry Potter' and Marvel Movies, Dead at 52: 'One of the All-Time Greats'
Nicole Brydon Bloom and Justin Theroux
Who Is Nicole Brydon Bloom? All About the Actress Spotted Kissing Justin Theroux
Justin Theroux is spotted showing off some PDA with actress Nicole Brydon Bloom while on a double date in New York City
Justin Theroux Kisses Actress Nicole Brydon Bloom at Dinner in N.Y.C.: Photos
Rapper August 01 performs onstage during the Head in the Clouds Festival by 88 Rising at Los Angeles State Historic Park
AUGUST 08, Def Jam Records Singer and Producer, Dead at 31
'Bachelorette' Suitor Josh Seiter
'Bachelorette' Alum Josh Seiter Says He's 'Alive' After Death Announcement, Claims Post Was a Hack