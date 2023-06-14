'Bachelorette' Alum Dale Moss Has Secretly Been Working Behind the Scenes on His Girlfriend's HGTV Show

The reality TV star and former NFL player is dating 'Home in a Heartbeat' host Galey Alix

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on June 14, 2023 11:15AM EDT
Bachelorette's Dale Moss has secretly been helping on girlfriend's HGTV show, but "never on camera"
Photo:

Instagram/dalemoss13


Dale Moss has secretly been helping his HGTV star girlfriend Galey Alix achieve her dreams.

Alix revealed in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE that her Bachelorette alum boyfriend has been assisting on renovation projects for her new show Home in a Heartbeat in between his own various work commitments.

“He has come to [nearly] every single install, and he's on top of roofs, sweating,” Alix tells PEOPLE. But he's "never on camera. He's just doing it there to help me.” 

"He's painting and he's wallpapering in back rooms. He's doing everything he can to help me with my dreams in the most selfless way,” she explains. “So to say that I lucked out in meeting him when I did would be an understatement.”

Moss hasn't been shy about sharing his love for Alix with the world on social media, however. For their anniversary in March he posted a sweet video of him twirling his girlfriend and picking her up in his arms. "Hard to believe it’s almost been a year since we first met. Time is precious & I’m so grateful I get to spend it with you @galeyalix," he captioned the post.

And while he may not appear on screen on her show, he's been supporting it on Instagram, posting a cute Reel of how they celebrated the premiere. "It’s finally here! So much heart has gone into making this happen!" he commented on their joint post.

Alix tells PEOPLE that they are focused on spending as much time together as possible, as Moss commutes back and forth to their Florida “home base.”

And she couldn't be happier with the relationship of just over a year, explaining that her boyfriend shows up for her with actions that echo a piece of advice that her dad once gave her.  

"He said, 'Never listen to what a man says. Just watch what he does. Anybody can say words and tell you things to make you feel a certain way, but his actions will tell you exactly who he is and how he really thinks about you and cares about you,’” Alix explained. 

“And the thing that has just blown me away about Dale is his actions could not be more perfectly in alignment with his words. He says, 'I love you,' and every action he does every single day is of somebody that loves me."

Home in a Heartbeat with Galey Alix

HGTV

Before finding fame with her interior designs on Instagram and landing an HGTV show, Alix experienced an incredibly dark period, losing both her fiancé and dream home in a heart-wrenching breakup and facing a serious battle with eating disorders. But she says she's "grateful" for her journey — even the rocky parts — and hopes that others can find strength in her story.

"I didn't know the life I had waiting for me," she told PEOPLE. "Sometimes you think it's so dark, and you are just getting buried under the ground, but you might not realize that you're actually a seed being planted. You have to be willing to let some light in and nourish yourself, but believe me, you can grow, get stronger and blossom."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Starting over saved me," Alix added. "And if there's one thing I hope it's that others hearing my story won't compare themselves to me and feel less-then; I want them to compare themselves to somebody who has struggled, who has had a lot of internal battles, who has not won or succeeded in everything she went after, and who is doing the best with what they have. I want them to know, it's possible for them too."

The season 1 finale of Home in a Heartbeat airs Wednesday on HGTV.

