Dakota Fred Hurt, 'Gold Rush: White Water' Star, Dead at 80

Discovery TV star and Gold Rush favorite Dakota Fred Hurt has died. He was 80.

News of Hurt's death was announced by his family in a statement posted to his Facebook page Tuesday. "'Dakota' Fred Hurt passed away this morning surrounded by family. He fought courageously in his battle against cancer. Fred touched many lives and was loved and supported by many," the message read.

Reflecting on the passion he had for his career that rose to new heights after appearing in Gold Rush's debut season, his family added, "If you feel inclined to donate on Fred’s behalf, please consider donating to the Mike Rowe Works Foundation in Fred’s honor. Having worked in skilled labor for the majority of his career, Fred was passionate about teaching others these valuable skills."

His colleagues remembered him as someone who had a "joy for life and adventure," in a tribute shared on the series' Instagram page.

"The Gold Rush family is deeply saddened to learn of Fred Hurt's passing," the post read. "His joy for life and adventure was contagious. We share our heartfelt condolences with his family, friends, and all who loved him."

His stage 4 brain cancer diagnosis was first shared through a press release in March that stated he had stepped into the world of film production as co-owner of Thrill of the Hunt Entertainment LLC and had plans to work on several film projects along with his work in gold mining. The release added that Hurt remained in good spirits and that a "range of options for possible treatment" was being developed.

A statement from Hurt was also shared in the release, which read, "I've lived a full 80 years of an interesting life. If I emerge from this dark diagnosis, I'll have another adventure to share with you folks."

Hurt became a television staple after appearing on multiple spinoffs of the hit series, including Gold Rush: South America and Gold Rush: The Legend of Porcupine Creek. He landed his own spinoff alongside his son Dustin through 2018's Gold Rush: White Water. The series aired its season finale in June.

