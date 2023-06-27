Daisy Ridley and Husband Tom Bateman Hold Hands Following London 'Indiana Jones 5' Premiere

Daisy Ridley and husband Tom Bateman are taking in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

On Monday, Ridley, 31, and Bateman, 34, were seen holding hands as they exited the premiere of the new action-adventure movie starring Ridley's former Star Wars costar Harrison Ford. The actress was seen wearing a vibrant red dress tied together at her waist and black heels, while Bateman, her costar in 2017's Murder on the Orient Express, wore a dark grey suit along with with a plain white T-shirt.

Ridley and Bateman first met on the set of the murder-mystery film and sparked romance rumors in the lead up to that film's release. While Ridley has been quiet about her personal life since gaining fame for her role as Rey in the most recent Star Wars trilogy, she confirmed to Rolling Stone that she was married in a January interview.

The pair were last spotted together back in April, when the owners of Irish hotel Castlewood House Dingle shared a photo of the couple posing at the hotel on Instagram as they wrote the vacation destination was "absolutely delighted" to host the pair.

"What a lovely couple!!" the hotel, located in Dingle, County Kerry, Ireland, wrote in a caption to the photo.



Daisy Ridley and her husband Tom Bateman in London on May 11, 2023. Dave Benett/Getty

"Absolutely delighted to have the incredibly talented duo of actors Daisy Ridley and Tom Bateman stay with us," the caption continued. "Daisy is no stranger to the Dingle Peninsula as any Star Wars fans will know having filmed Star Wars - The Last Jedi here in 2017 and having starred in all three movies in the trilogy."

"So lovely to meet you both and can't wait for you to visit us again," the caption reads, tagging Ridley's personal account and a fan page for Bateman.



Lucasfilm revealed in April that Ridley will return to hyperspace to reprise her role as Rey in at least one future movie for the franchise. She made a surprise appearance at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy as the executive announced Ridley will lead a new Star Wars movie.



The movie will take place after the events of 2019's Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, Kennedy said at the event, and be one of three in a new series, directed by James Mangold (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Ahsoka) and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel).



Daisy Ridley and Tom Bateman at he BFI Luminous Fundraising Gala at The Londoner Hotel on September 29, 2022. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Obaid-Chinoy said her movie, the one starring Ridley, "will tell the story of rebuilding the new Jedi order."



Ridley remains busy outside of Star Wars, too; her IMDb page lists five upcoming film projects on her horizon beyond the next space opera movie. Bateman, meanwhile, appears to have one movie coming soon after appearing in the television series Based on a True Story and Funny Woman earlier this year.

