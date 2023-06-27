Daisy Ridley and Husband Tom Bateman Hold Hands Following London 'Indiana Jones 5' Premiere

Daisy Ridley, who will reprise her role as Rey in a future 'Star Wars' movie, confirmed that she was married back in January

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 27, 2023 01:35PM EDT
Daisy Ridley, Tom Bateman
Photo:

Bob Grey / BACKGRID

Daisy Ridley and husband Tom Bateman are taking in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

On Monday, Ridley, 31, and Bateman, 34, were seen holding hands as they exited the premiere of the new action-adventure movie starring Ridley's former Star Wars costar Harrison Ford. The actress was seen wearing a vibrant red dress tied together at her waist and black heels, while Bateman, her costar in 2017's Murder on the Orient Express, wore a dark grey suit along with with a plain white T-shirt.

Ridley and Bateman first met on the set of the murder-mystery film and sparked romance rumors in the lead up to that film's release. While Ridley has been quiet about her personal life since gaining fame for her role as Rey in the most recent Star Wars trilogy, she confirmed to Rolling Stone that she was married in a January interview.

The pair were last spotted together back in April, when the owners of Irish hotel Castlewood House Dingle shared a photo of the couple posing at the hotel on Instagram as they wrote the vacation destination was "absolutely delighted" to host the pair.

"What a lovely couple!!" the hotel, located in Dingle, County Kerry, Ireland, wrote in a caption to the photo.

Daisy Ridley and Tom Bateman attend a Filmmaker's Dinner hosted by 886 by The Royal Mint together with The Corinthia London on May 11, 2023
Daisy Ridley and her husband Tom Bateman in London on May 11, 2023.

Dave Benett/Getty

"Absolutely delighted to have the incredibly talented duo of actors Daisy Ridley and Tom Bateman stay with us," the caption continued. "Daisy is no stranger to the Dingle Peninsula as any Star Wars fans will know having filmed Star Wars - The Last Jedi here in 2017 and having starred in all three movies in the trilogy."

"So lovely to meet you both and can't wait for you to visit us again," the caption reads, tagging Ridley's personal account and a fan page for Bateman.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lucasfilm revealed in April that Ridley will return to hyperspace to reprise her role as Rey in at least one future movie for the franchise. She made a surprise appearance at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy as the executive announced Ridley will lead a new Star Wars movie.

The movie will take place after the events of 2019's Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, Kennedy said at the event, and be one of three in a new series, directed by James Mangold (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), Dave Filoni (The MandalorianAhsoka) and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel).

Tom Bateman and Daisy Ridley attend the BFI Luminous Fundraising Gala at The Londoner Hotel on September 29, 2022
Daisy Ridley and Tom Bateman at he BFI Luminous Fundraising Gala at The Londoner Hotel on September 29, 2022.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Obaid-Chinoy said her movie, the one starring Ridley, "will tell the story of rebuilding the new Jedi order."

Ridley remains busy outside of Star Wars, too; her IMDb page lists five upcoming film projects on her horizon beyond the next space opera movie. Bateman, meanwhile, appears to have one movie coming soon after appearing in the television series Based on a True Story and Funny Woman earlier this year.

Related Articles
Harrison Ford Thanks Tom Selleck for Turning Down Indiana Jones Role Over 4 Decades Ago
Harrison Ford Thanks Tom Selleck for Turning Down Indiana Jones Role Over 4 Decades Ago
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Chase Stokes Surprises Kelsea Ballerini on Tour in 'Best 24 Hours' — See the Sweet Moment
Mariska Hargitay and husband Peter Hermann go on a yacht trip
Mariska Hargitay Enjoys Yacht Outing with Husband Peter Hermann on Italy Vacation: ‘My Happy Place’
Brandon Flowers and Elton John perform at Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25, 2023
Couple Gets Engaged While Elton John and Brandon Flowers Duet 'Tiny Dancer' at 2023 Glastonbury Festival
Amber Heard attends the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023 in Taormina, Italy. (
Amber Heard's 'In the Fire' Team Talks Her 'Resilience' After Johnny Depp Trial: 'It Didn't Change Her'
Nicole Kidman arrives with husband Keith Urban on the red carpet for the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, January 15, 2012
Nicole Kidman Shares Intimate Snap with Keith Urban to Mark 17 Years Married: 'Happy Anniversary My Love'
Lana Del Rey performs at Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 24, 2023
Lana Del Rey's Glastonbury Set Cut Short After Singer's Late Arrival: 'My Hair Takes So Long to Do'
Emma Heming Willis and Daughters Visit Husband Bruce Willisâ Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame and Madame Tussauds Waxwork: âProud Fam Vibesâ
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma and Daughters Visit His Walk of Fame Star and Madame Tussauds Wax Figure
Raven-SymonÃ© and wife Miranda Pearman-Maday
Raven-Symoné's Wife Miranda Reveals She Fought Against Signing an NDA 2 Months into Relationship (Exclusive)
Cate Blanchett, alongside the Sparks, performs on the Park Stage Glastonbury Festival, Day 3, UK
Cate Blanchett Rocks Out During Surprise Appearance at 2023 Glastonbury Festival
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt
John Krasinski Praises Wife Emily Blunt for Her 'Support': 'She's the Hero at Home for Sure'
Amber Heard attends the 69th Taormina Film Festival
Amber Heard Says New Film Is 'About Love' at First Movie Premiere Since Johnny Depp Trial (Exclusive)
Katherine Schwarzenegger Recalls Being 'Embarrassed' When Dad Arnold Took Her to School in Hummer: 'Not My Vibe'
Katherine Schwarzenegger Says She Was 'Mortified' When Dad Arnold Dropped Her Off at School in Hummer
Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire are seen leaving the Hotel Costes in Paris.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire Spotted Leaving Paris Hotel for Night Out: Photo
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner
Kevin Costner's Former Tenant Denies He Had Fling with Actor's Estranged Wife: 'I Was Just a Tenant'
Holly Robinson Peete attends the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's 2023 Blue Diamond Gala
Holly Robinson Peete Says It's a 'Godsend' Dodgers Hired Son Who Has Autism: 'Love This Team' (Exclusive)