Dairy Queen Adds a Bonus Blizzard Flavor to the Summer Menu

Dairy Queen is making sure this is the best summer yet.

After announcing the summer Blizzard menu in April, the ice cream chain is now offering customers another new seasonal menu item — cake batter cookie dough Blizzard.

The sweet dessert, which is the July blizzard of the month, is made of soft serve infused with cake batter flavor, confetti cookie dough pieces and rainbow sprinkles.

Available at participating shops for a limited time, the cake batter cookie dough Blizzard joins the roster of Blizzard offerings at Dairy Queen this summer.

The lineup of flavors also includes a peanut butter puppy chow Blizzard (vanilla soft serve and blended with cereal bites, peanut butter and chocolate chunks) and the Oreo brookie Blizzard (vanilla soft serve mixed with Oreos and brownie-cookie pieces).

Dairy Queen unveils their summer Blizzard menu. Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen brought back one especially popular Blizzard reminiscent of a childhood favorite — the s'mores Blizzard — which consists of soft serve dotted with marshmallow-filled chocolate pieces and graham crackers.

To round out the list of summer mainstays are the cotton candy Blizzard, which is made with cotton candy sprinkles and soft serve, and the choco-dipped strawberry Blizzard blended with soft serve and strawberry and chocolate chunks.

The new Dairy Queen cake batter cookie dough Blizzard. Dairy Queen

In May, Dairy Queen confirmed with PEOPLE that a summer staple from the brand was discontinued: the cherry dipped cone.

“At this time, the Cherry Dipped Cone at Dairy Queen is being discontinued,” the statement read.

However, there’s still hope for enthusiasts of the fruity flavor.

“That said, DQ is always rotating our dipped cone flavors and Cherry Dipped Cones may return in the future. Fans should check with their local DQ restaurant to learn which flavors are available,” the statement continued.

One TikTok creator, Miranda, who works at a local DQ shop in Michigan, shared the “bad news” in a TikTok video. And fans expressed their outrage in the comments section.

“Guess I will find a new ice cream place. Our options are chocolate, butterscotch and churro?” one user wrote. Another simply said, “I am so sad.”

