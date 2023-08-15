Dairy Queen Brings Back the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard for Fall

Dairy Queen is ready for fall.

Starting on Aug. 28, the ice cream chain is re-introducing the pumpkin pie Blizzard as it’s crowned the September Blizzard of the month.

The fan favorite treat is made of real pumpkin pie pieces blended with vanilla soft serve. In true autumn flair, the fall Blizzard is finished off with whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg.

Pumpkin season is happening across fast food restaurants. Krispy Kreme revived two fan favorites and created two brand-new menu items with pumpkin spice in mind. The donut chain brought back its old-fashioned, glazed pumpkin spice cake donut, as well as the pumpkin spice original glazed donut. The new items include the pumpkin spice cheesecake swirl donut and a pumpkin spice maple pecan donut.

Starbucks brought back their line of pumpkin grocery story items already (including pumpkin cold brew, K-Cups, ground coffee and creamer), and the chain typically drops the beloved pumpkin spice latte by the end of August.

The Dairy Queen pumpkin Blizzard comes after the run of the cake batter cookie dough Blizzard.

The new summer menu item was made of soft serve infused with cake batter flavor, confetti cookie dough pieces and rainbow sprinkles.

While the new offerings keep pouring in, DQ recently shared that a popular menu item was discontinued. In May, the brand confirmed with PEOPLE that the cherry dipped cone would no longer be available.

“At this time, the Cherry Dipped Cone at Dairy Queen is being discontinued,” the statement read.

However, there’s still hope for enthusiasts of the fruity flavor.

Dairy Queen cherry dipped cone. DairyQueenShelbyTWP/TikTok

“That said, DQ is always rotating our dipped cone flavors and Cherry Dipped Cones may return in the future. Fans should check with their local DQ restaurant to learn which flavors are available,” the statement continued.

One TikTok creator, Miranda, who works at a local DQ shop in Michigan, shared the “bad news” in a TikTok video. And fans expressed their outrage in the comments section.

“Guess I will find a new ice cream place. Our options are chocolate, butterscotch and churro?” one user wrote. Another simply said, “I am so sad.”

