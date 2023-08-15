Dairy Queen Brings Back the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard for Fall

The pumpkin treat will be back at DQ restaurants starting Aug. 28

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in the Kitchn, TODAY Digital and Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2023 02:03PM EDT
Dairy Queen drops pumpkin pie blizzard
Dairy Queen Is Bringing Back Their Pumpkin Pie Blizzard . Photo:

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen is ready for fall. 

Starting on Aug. 28, the ice cream chain is re-introducing the pumpkin pie Blizzard as it’s crowned the September Blizzard of the month. 

The fan favorite treat is made of real pumpkin pie pieces blended with vanilla soft serve. In true autumn flair, the fall Blizzard is finished off with whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg. 

Pumpkin season is happening across fast food restaurants. Krispy Kreme revived two fan favorites and created two brand-new menu items with pumpkin spice in mind. The donut chain brought back its old-fashioned, glazed pumpkin spice cake donut, as well as the pumpkin spice original glazed donut. The new items include the pumpkin spice cheesecake swirl donut and a pumpkin spice maple pecan donut.

Starbucks brought back their line of pumpkin grocery story items already (including pumpkin cold brew, K-Cups, ground coffee and creamer), and the chain typically drops the beloved pumpkin spice latte by the end of August.

The Dairy Queen pumpkin Blizzard comes after the run of the cake batter cookie dough Blizzard. 

The new summer menu item was made of soft serve infused with cake batter flavor, confetti cookie dough pieces and rainbow sprinkles. 

While the new offerings keep pouring in, DQ recently shared that a popular menu item was discontinued. In May, the brand confirmed with PEOPLE that the cherry dipped cone would no longer be available. 

“At this time, the Cherry Dipped Cone at Dairy Queen is being discontinued,” the statement read.  

However, there’s still hope for enthusiasts of the fruity flavor.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dairy Queen Is Discontinuing Cherry Cone Dip
Dairy Queen cherry dipped cone.

DairyQueenShelbyTWP/TikTok

“That said, DQ is always rotating our dipped cone flavors and Cherry Dipped Cones may return in the future. Fans should check with their local DQ restaurant to learn which flavors are available,” the statement continued. 

One TikTok creator, Miranda, who works at a local DQ shop in Michigan, shared the “bad news” in a TikTok video. And fans expressed their outrage in the comments section. 

“Guess I will find a new ice cream place. Our options are chocolate, butterscotch and churro?” one user wrote. Another simply said, “I am so sad.”

Related Articles
Wendy's Breakfast Items
Wendy’s Drops New English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches and Seemingly Shades McDonald's
Charli D'Amelio Dunkin
Charli D'Amelio Reveals Her New Go-To Dunkin' Order While Giving a 'Quick Update' on Her Life
Dunkin Donuts launches spiked drinks line
Dunkin' Launches Spiked Iced Coffee and Iced Tea Cans Inspired by the Most Popular Drinks on the Menu
A general view of Eataly in the Prudential Center on Boylston Street on August 31, 2018 in Boston MA
Eataly Customer Sues After Allegedly Slipping on a Piece of Prosciutto
Joey King attends the Elie Saab Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France: bachelorette party cookie
Joey King Raves About ‘Insane’ Bachelorette Party and Boxers-Shaped Cookies with ‘Icing Bulge’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Punkie Johnson attends Point Foundation's Annual Point Honors Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza
'SNL' Star Punkie Johnson Admits to Eating 1-2 Onions a Day: 'I Love 'Em'
Chris Hemsworth 40 surfing Byron Bay 08 11 23
Chris Hemsworth Celebrates 40th Birthday with Surfing Session Alongside Brother Liam Hemsworth
Minion Land at Universal Orlando Is Here! From Banana Popcorn to Blasting Villains, See What's in Store
Minion Land at Universal Orlando Is Here! From Banana Popcorn to Blasting Villains, See What's in Store
Nahco Cheese Spill
Truck Accident Spills Cheese on Highway Causing 'Nacho Ordinary' Traffic Jam
martha stewart making her viral smashed potatoes
Martha Stewart Shows How to Recreate the Viral Smashed Potato from Her Las Vegas Restaurant
The Clipse, No Malice and Pusha-T, perform onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
Pusha-T Says He'd 'Love' to Release Another Clipse Project: 'Creativity's Just Been Flowing' (Exclusive)
Belinda Vaca and her son Sergio
Meet the Texas Mom Fighting for Food Allergy Laws After Her Son Died From a Take-Out Taco Made With Peanut Butter
lays bringing the fully dressed chips back
Lay’s Adds a New Potato Chip Inspired by a Popular Flavor in Canada
The dairy entrepreneur Giacomo Chiapparini died overwhelmed by 25 thousand wheels of Grana Padano cheese on his farm after after a shelf of Grana Padano collapsed causing a deadly domino effect.
74-Year-Old Italian Man Dies After Being Crushed by Thousands of Cheese Wheels in Warehouse
Pumpkin spice line of products at Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme Drops Fall Menu Featuring 2 New Pumpkin Spice Donuts with a Twist
Ginger & Scallion Chicken With Rice
'Top Chef' Winner Buddha Lo Shares His 'Super Easy' Ginger and Scallion Chicken with Rice