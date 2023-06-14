Dad Speaks at Funeral of Teen Who Rescued His Family from Rip Current: 'Thank You for Saving My Kids'

Mykhailo Myroshnychenko jumped into the water after spotting a man and two kids struggling in the water, according to the Neptune Beach Police Department

By
Published on June 14, 2023
Misha
Mykhailo Myroshnychenko. Photo:

gofundme

A Ukrainian teen living in Florida was laid to rest on Monday after he died attempting to rescue three people from the Atlantic Ocean.

Mykhailo Myroshnychenko, 19, raced into the ocean at Neptune Beach on June 6 after spotting an adult male and two children “who were struggling in a rip current” around 8 p.m. local time, according to a statement from the Neptune Beach Police Department (NBPD).

The family of three eventually returned to shore, but Mykhailo did not, police said. His body was found the following day.

At the time, Mykhailo was one week away from his 20th birthday, according to a GoFundMe campaign started by loved ones.

Mykhailo was one of three brothers from Ukraine who recently moved to Jacksonville after staying at a refugee camp in Norway amid the ongoing war, according to First Coast News.

“They don’t have much family or friends in Jacksonville,” said Pastor Bogdan Bondarenko of the Slavic church Living Stream, which supports hundreds of Ukrainian refugees, per independent affiliate WJXT

A police report detailing the June 6 incident stated that Mykhailo, whom his brothers said was not a strong swimmer, pushed one of the kids towards her 35-year-old father while he was in the water, according to First Coast News.

The father told police that he later saw the victim floating on his back, then called 911 after realizing he no longer saw him in the water, per the outlet.

“This tragic event serves as a reminder to swim within your abilities, never swim alone, swim during regular hours, and always swim near a lifeguard," police said in a statement. "Ocean conditions can rapidly change at any time.”

Mykhailo, known to loved ones as Misha, was passionate about his faith.

“He has always been a sympathetic person, and active in the church,” read a message on the GoFundMe page, which also noted “he never missed service, and went to prayers on Mondays.”

As of Wednesday, the campaign has raised more than $44,000.

A funeral for the teen was held Monday morning at the Arlington Memorial Park Chapel, which was attended by family and friends, as well as the father whose family was saved that day at the beach, according to CBS affiliate WJAX-TV.

“My kids call him a hero, but I believe that they’re using the wrong word,” Eric Polite said during the service, per the outlet. “My mother told me that angels walk among us.”

“Thank you for saving my kids," he added. "I’m forever grateful."

