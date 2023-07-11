Dad Learned Lyrics to Taylor Swift's 'Cruel Summer' — Then Nails Singalong with Daughter at 'Eras' Tour

This dad is finding connection with his daughter through Taylor Swift's song lyrics.

In late June, TikTok user Rob went viral on the app after he posted a video at the Philadelphia stop of Taylor Swift's 'Eras' tour. Throughout the video, the proud father stands with his daughter Reese, 10, as they sing along to Swift's song "Cruel Summer."

When Swift introduces the song, Rob and his daughter share a sweet, knowing look. Reese begins bobbing up and down while the "Love Story" singer counts her band into the song.

When the song starts playing, the father leans down to his daughter and begins singing every single word of the song along with Reese. She glances towards the camera with a smile, watching her dad nail the lyrics.

"When you spend 3 months learning this bridge so you can sing it with your daughter," Rob wrote across the video.

As the video continues, Reese smiles more and more. When the chorus finally comes, the father-daughter duo are yelling the lyrics together.

The cuteness of the video is not lost on viewers. The comment section is filled with messages of support, with many sharing that the video made them cry or triggered a memory of their own father.

"I lost my dad last year and I have a core memory of him singing along with me at an NSYNC concert in 2002. she will always cherish this moment 🥺," one commenter wrote.

"The way you look at each other right before 🥺🥺🥺," another said. "Crying with daddy issues," wrote a third.