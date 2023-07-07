Dad Who Died in Plane Crash 'Made Sure He Protected' 3 Sons Who 'Miraculously' Survived, Says Wife

An NTSB spokesperson said Jared Newman, who was piloting the plane that crashed on the Fourth of July, was recently certified as a private pilot

By
Published on July 7, 2023 01:16PM EDT
Dad Who Died in Plane Crash âMade Sure He Protected' His 3 Sons Who âMiraculouslyâ Survived, Says Wife
Jaren Newman and his family. Photo:

GoFundMe

A dad who died in a southern California plane crash on the Fourth of July was looking out for his sons, who somehow survived the ordeal, according to their mother.

Jared Newman, 39, was piloting the single-engine Cessna 172 on Tuesday when it crashed near the French Valley Airport, Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department spokeswoman Tawny Castro said, according to Patch.com.

The Temecula man was pronounced dead at the scene, where three others were found injured, ABC affiliate KESQ-TV reported.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson Jennifer Gabris tells PEOPLE the pilot "was newly certified" as a private pilot on June 19.

A GoFundMe campaign stated that Newman was the pilot in Tuesday’s crash and the three passengers were identified as his sons. All three boys — Connor, Caleb and Elijah — "miraculously" survived and are currently in "stable” condition at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, per the fundraiser.

One victim had minor injuries, a second had moderate injuries, and a third had serious injuries, according to the CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department.

"We are surrounded by family and have been attended by angels, including our own Jared," wife Megan Newman wrote in a statement shared on the fundraising page. "In my grief and my heartache I also have 3 beautiful miracles to kiss today."

“[Jared] made sure he protected over them and brought them safely to me," she added, "That is all I could ever ever want in life.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The fixed-wing, single-engine Cessna involved in Tuesday’s crash was built in 1978 and registered to California Professional Flyers Inc., according to the FAA.

The plane took off at 1:28 p.m. and was in the air for 28 minutes before its landing at 1:56 p.m., according to data from FlightAware.com. The crash occurred under a quarter-mile east of the French Valley airfield, KESQ-TV and The Press-Enterprise reported.

Both the NTSB and FAA are investigating, according to CAL FIRE.

The wreckage has since been moved to a secure facility in Chino, California, and was examined on Thursday, an NTSB spokesperson tells PEOPLE. A preliminary report about the crash is expected to be published in three weeks, though the full investigation will take up to two years to complete.

Connor and Caleb were both alert as of Wednesday morning, their mother shared on the GoFundMe page. 

Caleb sustained a broken clavicle, pulmonary bruising, lacerations and black eyes as a result of the crash but did not experience any significant head trauma, she said. Meanwhile, Connor underwent surgery "to put a rod in" his broken femur and sew up his wounds, Megan shared.

Her son Elijah’s injuries are more serious, she shared. The boy has a broken jaw, a lacerated liver, and "more significant" pulmonary bruises than Caleb. He was intubated at the hospital, "but only to give his body a break." 

“We are surrounded by family and have been attended by angels, including our own Jared. He is near,” Megan said on GoFundMe. She later added, “Please pray for my beautiful boys, prayer is keeping us going today.”

As of Friday afternoon, the campaign has raised over $50,000 for the family.

Related Articles
Boy Dies in Wisconsin Work Accident
16-Year-Old Boy Dies After 'Industrial Accident' at Wisconsin Sawmill: 'No Longer Suffering'
independence day crash death
'Caring' Nursing Student, 19, Killed, 13-Year-Old Sister Hospitalized After Fourth of July Crash
Heather Lyn Greenman mugshot
Calif. Babysitter Charged with Murder After 15-Month-Old Child Dies, Authorities Say There May Be More Victims
Colorado 14er Torreys peak with Beautiful high altitude alpine landscape with snow capped peaks, Rocky Mountains
Rescue Team Helps Dog That Survived Long Fall Off Colorado Mountaintop Reunite with Her Family
Ioan Gruffudd and girlfriend Bianca Wallace appear to be putting their dramas behind them as they relax at the park after he is declared legally divorced
Ioan Gruffudd and Girlfriend Bianca Wallace Seen on Park Outing as Actor Finalizes Contentious Divorce
Atlanta Driver Survives Being Impaled by Tree While Driving through Storm
Man Survives Being Impaled After Tree Crashes Through Car During Storm: ‘We Were Both in Shock,’ Says Wife
A road sign in Death Valley warning travelers of Caution Extreme Heat Danger
Man Found Dead in Car with 2 Flat Tires and Broken AC at Death Valley National Park amid Extreme Heat
Dad Who Survived Sept. 11 Drowns Trying to Save Children On Illinois Boating Lake
'Hero' Dad of 3 Who Survived 9/11 Drowns Trying to Save Kids During Boating Trip on Lake Michigan
2 Newark firefighters killed battling fire aboard cargo ship
2 Firefighters Killed Battling Cargo Ship Blaze in New Jersey: 'A Tragedy for Us'
NYPD Officers Save Man
NYPD Officers Rescue Subway Commuter Who Fell on Tracks After Medical Emergency
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Purchase of 'Dream' Malibu Home with a 'New Energy' After Divorce
Liz Isaac holds her daughter, Alessandria, before bedtime in their room at Harvest Home in Los Angeles, California.
Homeless Mom Transforms Life After Learning She’s Pregnant: ‘I Am Strong Enough to Face Anything’ (Exclusive)
Actress Allison Mack (R) departs the United States Eastern District Court after a bail hearing
Allison Mack Released from Prison After Serving Time for Role in Nxivm Sex Cult
69-Year-Old Woman Killed by Alligator While Walking Dog Near South Carolina Golf Course
South Carolina Woman, 69, Killed by Alligator While Walking Dogs on Hilton Head Island
Nicole Shanahan at home, in her hammock, June 1, 2023 California
Nicole Shanahan 'Moving On' 1 Year After Alleged Elon Musk Affair, Sergey Brin Split (Exclusive)
At Least 3 Dead and 8 Others Wounded in Fort Worth Shooting
At Least 3 Dead and 8 Others Wounded in Fort Worth Shooting