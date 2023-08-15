Dad Asks 2-Year-Old Son What Makes Him Happy — And His Answers Go Viral

Do you know what makes us happy? Baby Sam's adorable videos!

Baby Sam and his dad are making waves on TikTok, sharing almost daily videos of the toddler under the account name "babysamanddad." Every day, a new adventure makes the adorable 2-year-old happy, with his father documenting it for the Internet to see.



"Do you know what makes me happy Daddy?" Sam asks at the beginning of his TikTok videos. "What makes you happy Sam?" his father responds.

"Helping with the garden," he adorably replies in a recent clip, wearing a Smurfs sweatshirt and a yellow baseball cap turned backward. "Would you like to help with the gardening?" the proud father asks.

When Sam says he would like to help, his father hands him a tiny yellow watering can. "I'm watering the plants," the toddler says. He turns his watering can upside down and dumps water all over the family's garden.

"I'm cutting the grass," Sam says into the camera as he pushes a pretend lawn mower. "I'm scraping the weeds," he tells his dad as he runs a plastic gardening fork through the soil.



"I'm such a good gardening," he adorably says.

The sweetness of the father-son's videos is not lost on their viewers. The comment section is filled with notes from viewers about how much they love Baby Sam's videos. "Thank you Sam for making me happy with all your videos," the top comment reads.

"Sam, you make me smile every time I see your videos. The best ❤️," another wrote.

"That Scottish really comes out in those "R's," a third said, referencing Sam's strong Scottish accent.

In other videos, Baby Sam continues to share his happiness as he goes to soccer games, practices being a DJ on a pretend play DJ set, visits museums and more.

Sam, who lives in Scotland with his parents and new baby sister Alita, also speaks Polish fluently. Sometimes, his daily adventure is practicing words from Polish to English or vice versa. In one video from July, Sam practices words like "car" and "shoes," quickly switching from one language to the other.



When asked how Sam was able to learn another language, his dad explains, "My wife only talks polish to him. When he gets a little TV we also make sure polish language is on. Things like that."

Another commenter wrote that she was impressed by Sam's skills. "Thank you. He's actually really fluent in [Polish]," his dad said.