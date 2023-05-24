Oklahoma Dad Arrives on Horseback to Pick Up 8-Year-Old Son from Last Day of School — See Video!

Mike Moorman escorted his son Cale, an avid rider, home on horseback after his last day of school

By Laura Barcella
Published on May 24, 2023 04:24 PM

An Oklahoma father made his 8-year-old son’s last day of school extra memorable by skipping the usual station-wagon pickup line and showing up on horseback instead.

Mike Moorman made the 2.5-mile trip to Edmond's Rose Union Elementary School with not just one, but two horses in tow — 3-year-old Nova and a 12-year-old quarter horse named Grady, according to Today.

Moorman was emulating a tradition from his own childhood, he told the outlet: “On the last day of school, I rode my horses to school."

The man's son, Cale, has been an avid rider since he was small, Moorman told the outlet, saying Cale “loved everything” about riding.

The thoughtful father coordinated the unconventional pickup with the boy's school, which was more than happy to accommodate his plan, according to a spokesperson who spoke with Today. "The school’s principal agreed as a way to celebrate the last day of the school year. She knew it would be a memorable experience for not only Cale but for his classmates too," the official said.

In order to stay safe, the boy even "put on a cowboy hat helmet before they left," the school official added.

A Facebook video posted by the Deer Creek School District depicted the entire event, with the District writing, "If this isn’t the sweetest way to get picked up on the last day of school, we aren’t sure what is!"

"We love our Deer Creek families!" the message continued.

