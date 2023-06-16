‘Wonderful’ Dad and His 3 Children Found Dead Inside Upside Down Car Submerged in Idaho River

A father and his three kids were found dead in their car after the vehicle plunged into an Idaho river.

The family of four, who were traveling from Washington to Idaho, had been reported missing on Saturday when they failed to reach their destination, according to the Associated Press and The Spokesman-Review. Later that morning, they were found inside a car that was submerged in the Salmon River.

The Idaho County Coroner said in a statement that a fisherman found the vehicle “upside down in the water north of Riggins,” and subsequently called authorities.

The family members were identified as Calvin “CJ” Miller, 36, and his children Dakota, 17, Jack, 10, and Delihia, 8, according to the coroner.

According to an accident report, the Idaho County Sheriff's Office said they believe Dakota was at the wheel and fell asleep after becoming fatigued, according to the AP and New York Post.

“Dakota drove off the highway, striking a large pile of rocks, sending the vehicle airborne,” the report stated, per the outlets. “The vehicle struck another large pile of rocks, flipping the vehicle over end and landing upside down in the Salmon River.”

Authorities believe the family drowned after water traveled through a broken window and flooded the vehicle, the AP reported.

The Idaho County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.



Zella Blair, Jack and Delilah’s mother, told CBS affiliate KREM that her ex-husband and the kids were traveling to visit his grandfather in hospice care

Zella said she “dropped to my knees” upon hearing the news and “just started crying,” according to KREM.

"It's just devastating to the ultimate degree," added Zella’s fiancé, Taylor Schaefer-Bishop. "I can't imagine anything worse."

Two GoFundMe campaigns have been set up to support members of the Miller family following their sudden loss. One fundraiser has raised more than $21,000, while the other has raised over $12,000.

Calvin’s partner, Amberlynn Weber, will receive the funds from one of the GoFundMe campaigns. Zella told KREM that Amberlynn “ was always really great” with the children “even though they weren't” her own.

“Calvin and Amber were always wonderful,” she added.



Amberlynn remembered her late partner as having a “kind heart and sensitive soul” with an “amazing sense of humor," according to a statement shared with KREM.

"Jack just turned 10 and was so proud to be in the double digits. He was so smart," she added, going on to share that Delilah "was so creative" and always made sure "everyone was taken care of."

"Words cannot express how devastating this loss is to our family,” she added. “Our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude for the love and support all have shown us."

