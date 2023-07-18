Meet the Fastest Wiener Dog in the West, Beenie Von Weenie!

On Saturday, around 100 dachshunds vied for the competitive title in the 26th annual Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals in Los Alamitos, California, a light-hearted event that includes several wiener dog races. Dozens of dachshunds and wiener dog mixes — and their owners — enter the event each year in hopes of winning the top dog title, but only one pup leaves as the "Fastest Wiener Dog in the West."

For 2023's event, dachshunds competed in 10 trial heats of 50 yards, slowly narrowing down the competition. For each race, the gates of the modified course opened, leaving the dachshunds to waddle toward their owners at the finish line.

It is common for some wiener dogs to opt out of the race by wandering off the course, reversing directions, or stopping midway, but other loyal pets persevere.

Once all the heats were complete and the final race was run, a dachshund named Beenie Von Weenie emerged as the pack's fastest wiener dog.

"I have the winner, Beenie Von Weenie!" owner Nicolee Leonard exclaimed to ABC7. "I've been coming every year. And he nailed it. He won a doghouse and $1,000. And the title, 'The Fastest Wienie of the West!'"

While the event leads to adorable competitions, the Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals are hosted yearly to raise money for the Seal Beach Animal Care Center. Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals has raised around $300,000 for the center since 1996.

