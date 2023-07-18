Speedy Dachshund Beenie Von Weenie Wins 'Fastest Wiener Dog in the West' Title at Calif. Event

Beenie Von Weenie was one of dozens of wiener dogs to compete in the Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals

Updated on July 18, 2023 06:26PM EDT
Wienerschnitzel race crowns fastest wiener dog in the West.
One of the competitors for Fastest Wiener Dog in the West. Photo:

ABC 7

Meet the Fastest Wiener Dog in the West, Beenie Von Weenie!

On Saturday, around 100 dachshunds vied for the competitive title in the 26th annual Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals in Los Alamitos, California, a light-hearted event that includes several wiener dog races. Dozens of dachshunds and wiener dog mixes — and their owners — enter the event each year in hopes of winning the top dog title, but only one pup leaves as the "Fastest Wiener Dog in the West."

For 2023's event, dachshunds competed in 10 trial heats of 50 yards, slowly narrowing down the competition. For each race, the gates of the modified course opened, leaving the dachshunds to waddle toward their owners at the finish line.

It is common for some wiener dogs to opt out of the race by wandering off the course, reversing directions, or stopping midway, but other loyal pets persevere.

Once all the heats were complete and the final race was run, a dachshund named Beenie Von Weenie emerged as the pack's fastest wiener dog.

"I have the winner, Beenie Von Weenie!" owner Nicolee Leonard exclaimed to ABC7. "I've been coming every year. And he nailed it. He won a doghouse and $1,000. And the title, 'The Fastest Wienie of the West!'"

While the event leads to adorable competitions, the Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals are hosted yearly to raise money for the Seal Beach Animal Care Center. Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals has raised around $300,000 for the center since 1996. 

Those wanting more competitive canines can revisit the fabled Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which occurred two months ago. Hundreds of dogs competed in the 2023 competition. Only seven pooches were sent to the Best in Show competition: Buddy Holly the Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen, Winston the French Bulldog, Rummie the Pekingnese, Ribbon the Australian Shepherd, Cider the English Setter, Monty the Giant Schnauzer, and Trouble the American Staffordshire Terrier from the Terrier Group. Buddy Holly took home the top prize.

A familiar face took home one of Westminster's other prizes. On Instagram, country singer Tim McGraw revealed that his Bracco Italiano dog Lepshi had won "best of breed" at the prestigious dog show. "So proud of Lepshi!! He's always been a winner in our eyes!" McGraw wrote alongside a photo of his top dog with a purple and gold ribbon.

Even PEOPLE has its own dog competition, which isn't based on speed or agility, but on cuteness. Submissions for PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest, presented by the PEDIGREE® brand, are open until August 4. 

