Grammy-winning songwriter Cynthia Weil has died, her daughter Jenn Mann told TMZ. She was 82.

On Friday, the outlet reported that the Songwriters Hall of Fame member, who earned success throughout her career both on her own and alongside husband and writing partner Barry Mann, died on Thursday.

"My mother, Cynthia Weil, was the greatest mother, grandmother and wife our family could ever ask for," said Jenn, per TMZ. "She was my best friend, confidant, and my partner in crime and an idol and trailblazer for women in music."

Reps for Weil and Mann did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Born Oct. 18, 1940 in New York City, Weil grew up preparing for a career as an actress and dancer before realizing her songwriting ability was strong enough to be pursued as a profession. As a young adult, she began collaborating with Barry, whom she married in 1961, and the pair wrote together at the famous Brill Building in N.Y.C.

Throughout the 1960s, they wrote hit songs including Paul Peterson's "My Dad," Eydie Gorme's "Blame It on the Bossa Nova," The Drifters' "On Broadway" (which was later covered by George Benson), The Righteous Brothers' "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'" and "(You're My) Soul and Inspiration" as well as Paul Revere & the Raiders' "Kicks" and "Hungry," among others.

Other successful songs penned by the pair include Dolly Parton's "Here You Come Again," Dionne Warwick's "Never Gonna Let You Go," Bette Midler's "All I Need to Know," Linda Ronstadt & James Ingram's "Somewhere Out There" and Hanson's "I Will Come to You."

Aside from her work with Barry, Weil also penned famous songs including The Pointer Sisters' "He's So Shy," Barry Manilow's "Somewhere Down the Road," Carole King's "One to One," Lionel Richie's "Running Through the Night," Julio Iglesias & Diana Ross' "All of You," Chaka Khan's "Through the Fire" (which was later sampled by Kanye West for "Through the Wire"), Richie's "Love Will Conquer All," Vanessa Williams' "Just for Tonight" and Martina McBride's "Wrong Again."

Cynthia Weil, Carole King and Barry Mann. Lester Cohen/WireImage

As a duo, Weil and Barry were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1987. The pair wrote and performed in a musical revue based on They Wrote That?, which opened in N.Y.C. in 2004.

In 2010, the couple received the Ahmet Ertegun Award from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and were inducted into the organization by King. “From the bottom of my heart and with the greatest humility, I thought you guys would never ask,” said Weil on stage at the ceremony, per The New York Times.

More recently, Weil lent her writing skills to two novels — 2015's music-centered mystery I'm Glad I Did and 2018's 806. She and Barry are also portrayed in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

Weil holds two Grammy Awards, song of the year and best song written specifically for a motion picture or television, both for "Somewhere Out There" from the film An American Tail. The song was also nominated for an Academy Award.