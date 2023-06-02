Cynthia Weil, Hit Songwriter for Chaka Khan, Barry Manilow, Dolly Parton and More, Dead at 82: Report

Weil earned success — and two Grammy Awards — throughout her career for songs written both on her own and alongside her husband, Barry Mann

By
Published on June 2, 2023 12:40 PM
Honoree Cynthia Weil attends The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Special Merit Awards Ceremony on February 7, 2015
Cynthia Weil. Photo:

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Grammy-winning songwriter Cynthia Weil has died, her daughter Jenn Mann told TMZ. She was 82.

On Friday, the outlet reported that the Songwriters Hall of Fame member, who earned success throughout her career both on her own and alongside husband and writing partner Barry Mann, died on Thursday.

"My mother, Cynthia Weil, was the greatest mother, grandmother and wife our family could ever ask for," said Jenn, per TMZ. "She was my best friend, confidant, and my partner in crime and an idol and trailblazer for women in music."

Reps for Weil and Mann did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Singer/songwriter Barry Mann (L) and Cynthia Weil attend The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015
Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Born Oct. 18, 1940 in New York City, Weil grew up preparing for a career as an actress and dancer before realizing her songwriting ability was strong enough to be pursued as a profession. As a young adult, she began collaborating with Barry, whom she married in 1961, and the pair wrote together at the famous Brill Building in N.Y.C.

Throughout the 1960s, they wrote hit songs including Paul Peterson's "My Dad," Eydie Gorme's "Blame It on the Bossa Nova," The Drifters' "On Broadway" (which was later covered by George Benson), The Righteous Brothers' "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'" and "(You're My) Soul and Inspiration" as well as Paul Revere & the Raiders' "Kicks" and "Hungry," among others.

Other successful songs penned by the pair include Dolly Parton's "Here You Come Again," Dionne Warwick's "Never Gonna Let You Go," Bette Midler's "All I Need to Know," Linda Ronstadt & James Ingram's "Somewhere Out There" and Hanson's "I Will Come to You."

Aside from her work with Barry, Weil also penned famous songs including The Pointer Sisters' "He's So Shy," Barry Manilow's "Somewhere Down the Road," Carole King's "One to One," Lionel Richie's "Running Through the Night," Julio Iglesias & Diana Ross' "All of You," Chaka Khan's "Through the Fire" (which was later sampled by Kanye West for "Through the Wire"), Richie's "Love Will Conquer All," Vanessa Williams' "Just for Tonight" and Martina McBride's "Wrong Again."

Songwriters Cynthia Weil, Carole King, and Barry Mann pose during the 60th annual BMI Pop Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on May 15, 2012
Cynthia Weil, Carole King and Barry Mann.

Lester Cohen/WireImage

As a duo, Weil and Barry were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1987. The pair wrote and performed in a musical revue based on They Wrote That?, which opened in N.Y.C. in 2004.

In 2010, the couple received the Ahmet Ertegun Award from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and were inducted into the organization by King. “From the bottom of my heart and with the greatest humility, I thought you guys would never ask,” said Weil on stage at the ceremony, per The New York Times.

More recently, Weil lent her writing skills to two novels — 2015's music-centered mystery I'm Glad I Did and 2018's 806. She and Barry are also portrayed in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

Weil holds two Grammy Awards, song of the year and best song written specifically for a motion picture or television, both for "Somewhere Out There" from the film An American Tail. The song was also nominated for an Academy Award.

Related Articles
Kelly Clarkson poses at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Clarkson Drops New Single ‘I Hate Love’ — Featuring Steve Martin on Banjo!
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny Recalls Making Mix CDs for His Family Growing Up: 'It Was About Pleasing My Dad' (Exclusive)
Tenacious D Take a Romantic Stroll on the Beach in Hilarious 'Wicked Game' Music Video
Tenacious D Take a Romantic Stroll on the Beach in Hilarious 'Wicked Game' Music Video
Singer Billy Joel announces the end of his residency at Madison Square Garden in 2024 during a press conference on June 1, 202
Billy Joel Announces End of Madison Square Garden Residency After 10 Years: 'It's Hard to End'
Rapper Tupac Shakur poses for photos backstage after his performance at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994
Tupac Shakur to Get Posthumous Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, 26 Years After His Murder
Freddie Mercury performing live on stage
Freddie Mercury's Personal Notes Show Iconic Queen Song Was First Called 'Mongolian Rhapsody'
Taylor Swift heads to the studio in New York City
Taylor Swift Hits Recording Studio in N.Y.C. Between Tour Stops Ahead of 'Speak Now' Re-Release
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes photographed in the 2023 Punk Rock Bowling portrait studio in Las Vegas, NV.
See the Finest Portraits and the Cutest Families from Punk Rock Bowling 2023 (Exclusive)
New Couple Alert! After a month of speculations, YG and Saweetie put all doubts to rest as they publicly confirm their relationship status, indulging in passionate PDA during their dreamy Cabo getaway. The lovebirds were spotted enjoying a dip in the pool, where they couldn't keep their hands off each other. Saweetie showcased her stunning curves in a vibrant pink bikini, radiating summertime vibes as she lounged poolside with her newfound beau. The couple initially sparked dating rumors when they were seen together at Coachella, solidifying their romance with this romantic vacation. Shot on May 28,. 2023**
Saweetie and YG Fuel Dating Rumors as Pair Spotted Embracing During Cabo Getaway
Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards
Megan Thee Stallion Is 'Focused on Healing' Not Music: 'Life Is All About Balance'
Selena Gomez Celebrates Thanksgiving with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Making 'Fish and Chips'
Selena Gomez, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Detail Their 'Throuple': 'We Speak the Same Love Language'
tyson ritter and machine gun kelly
Tyson Ritter Claims Machine Gun Kelly 'Went Ballistic' on Him over Megan Fox Film Scene Suggestion
Ed Sheeran, Ted Lasso
Ed Sheeran Releases 'A Beautiful Game' for the 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Finale
SZA FOR ELLE JUNE/JULY 2023 MUSIC ISSUE
SZA Says Her Ex's Dad Texted Her After She Called Him Out at Concert for Blocking Her
Pink Strips Down for an Outdoor Shower and Shows Off 'Ridiculous Bathing Suit' While on Vacation
Pink Strips Down for an Outdoor Shower and Shows Off 'Ridiculous Bathing Suit' While on Vacation
Matthew Lawrence (L) and Chilli Thomas attend as Lifetime Celebrates Black Excellence with their Female Creatives and Talent at the +Play Partner House on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
TLC's Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas Calls Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence 'Best Kisser Ever': He's 'Perfect'