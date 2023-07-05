Cynthia Nixon Admits She Worries About the 'Buildup' Surrounding Kim Cattrall's 'Very Brief' Cameo on 'AJLT'

Cynthia Nixon is trying to manage fan expectations.

The actress, who has played Miranda Hobbes for 25 years on And Just Like That… and Sex and the City, can't help but be concerned there is too much “buildup” surrounding Kim Cattrall’s cameo in AJLT's season 2 finale.

“I worry that with all the buildup people are going to wonder what all the fuss was about,” Nixon, 57, told The Sunday Times. “It’s important to know that it is a very brief, very small cameo.”

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The SATC alum also echoed similar frustrations as costars Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker that the cameo was leaked, telling the outlet that she was “very disappointed” that Cattrall's “secret” appearance on the season 2 had become public knowledge.

“We so hoped it was something people wouldn’t know about until they saw the episode,” the Emmy winner said, adding that she wanted it to be a “fun surprise” for fans as they watched.



Craig Blankenhorn/Max

In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last month, Nixon chatted with host Andy Cohen about the return of Cattrall, 66, who played fan-favorite character Samantha Jones on SATC but only appeared in season 1 of AJLT in the form of text messages with Parker's Carrie Bradshaw.

Calling the likelihood that Cattrall's return to the series might extend “very, very small,” Nixon told host Andy Cohen: “It was a cameo. And I think it was a special treat for the 25th anniversary.”

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

In May, PEOPLE confirmed that Cattrall would reprise her iconic character on the second season of the reboot. The actress also confirmed the news by sharing a photo of herself as Samantha in June, wishing her followers a “Happy Pride 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🌈…..” in the caption.

Cattrall filmed the cameo on March 22 in New York City “without seeing or speaking with the stars” or series creator Michael Patrick King, according to Variety.

During an appearance on The View, Cattrall shared her stipulations for returning to the SATC universe as Samantha.

“It’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, ‘What can we do?’ and I went, ‘Hmm, let me get creative,'” she told the hosts.

Cattrall continued, “And one of those things was to get [SATC stylist] Pat Field back, because I just thought that if I’m going to come back, I gotta come back with that Samantha style. I gotta push it.”

“And we did,” she added.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

New episodes of And Just Like That... drop Thursdays on Max.

