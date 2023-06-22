Cynthia Nixon on Miranda and Che's Racy 'And Just Like That...' Premiere Scene: 'I Was Always Fairly Game'

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the first two episodes of season 2 of Max's And Just Like That...

Cynthia Nixon was ready to show some skin on season 2 of And Just Like That….

During the premiere episode of Max's Sex and the City revival, Miranda is starting her new life in California with her love Che Diaz (Sara Ramírez). In the show’s opening sequence, she nearly bares it all in the pool and later ups the ante by trying a strap-on — which she says isn’t “a beginner model” — and joking about improving her oral sex skills.

"I feel like I was always fairly game for it," Nixon, 57, told Entertainment Tonight of stripping down on camera. "It's just one of the main subjects of the show is sex — people having sex and people having great sex and people having terrible sex and people having hilarious sex."

HBO

Nixon teased that Miranda is attempting to turn over a new leaf after living a buttoned-up life in New York, sharing, "Miranda is a total control freak, so she's tried to maybe kind of — for the first time really — let go."

However, the actress admitted that it’s a struggle for her character to embrace letting go. "Some of it seems fun at first, but I think it's hard to teach an old dog new tricks,” she shared. “It's really hard for Miranda to not know what the ground beneath her feet actually is and who the person next to her really is."

Ramirez — who came out as non-binary in 2020 and uses the pronouns they/them — also spoke to ET and revealed that Miranda and Che are going on their own journeys of self-discovery in season 2.

HBO

"Miranda continues her sort of second adolescence in her sexual orientation journey," Ramirez explained. "And Che is continuing their adolescence stage of their third adolescent now with their relationship to fame and so they both create this experience with each other in Los Angeles."

Showrunner Michael Patrick King and Ramírez confirmed to Variety in June that Che would return in season 2 of AJLT.

"The first season was judging a book by its cover, and season 2 is about reading the book," Ramírez teased at the time of Che's past and future on the Sex and the City revival.

HBO

King also told Variety that he is determined for viewers to see Che, a non-binary comedian, in a new light this time around, sharing, "One of my burning passions about season 2 is Che. I want to show the dimension of Che that people didn't see, for whatever reason — because they were blinded, out of fear or terror. I want to show more of Che rather than less of Che. Like, really."

And Just Like That… season 2 premieres Thursday on Max.

