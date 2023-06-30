Cynthia Nixon Says There’s a 'Very, Very Small' Chance Kim Cattrall Will Return To ‘And Just Like That'

Cynthia Nixon is dishing on whether fans will see more of Kim Cattrall on And Just Like That…

During a Thursday appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the actress 57, was asked a fan question about her thoughts on the likelihood of Cattrall having a larger role in a possible third season of the reboot.

“I think very, very small,” Nixon admitted to host Andy Cohen. “It was a cameo, and I think it was a special treat for the 25th anniversary,” she continued.

It was revealed in May that 66-year-old Cattrall shot a cameo as her iconic character Samantha Jones for season 2 of And Just Like That…. However, Nixon revealed to Cohen that the cast and crew had wanted the cameo to be a sweet surprise for longtime fans of the show.

“We tried so hard to keep it quiet. We're really sorry it got out," the former Sex and the City star said, and added, “It would have been such a fun thing as you’re watching the episode and she just popped up."



MAX confirmed to PEOPLE last month that Cattrall would indeed appear as her iconic character on the second season of the reboot, and the actress herself also backed up the news in early June by sharing a photo of herself as Samantha and captioned the post, “Happy Pride 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🌈…..,”

According to Variety, Cattrall filmed the cameo on March 22 in New York City “without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series” including Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis. Nor did she reportedly interact with series creator Michael Patrick King. However, she was dressed by Sex and the City designer Patricia Field for the appearance.

King told Variety last June that Samatha would be part of the upcoming season. "It's all so new right now," he said at the time. "One of my big rules is, don't tell things until they're real."

Kim Cattrall during Kim Cattrall shooting on location for "And Just Like That.". Bill Davila/FilmMagic

He added, "My goal is to bring all the characters into the mix together, so that they're not so much on separate runways."

The re-introduction of Samantha comes 25 years after the show's premiere on HBO — and after some public tension between Parker and Cattrall, who has previously voiced her disinterest in being part of future SATC stories.

“The series is basically the third movie. That’s how creative it was,” Cattrall told Variety last year. “I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media.”

Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis filming on location. James Devaney/WireImage

“I don't know what happened, because we didn't start the season thinking this,” King told PEOPLE last week. “Some sort of universal magic shifted. I don't know whether the fans manifested this. I don't know what happened. Maybe something about the 25th anniversary brought a lot of energy forward, and all of a sudden Kim was like, ‘All right, I'll make a stop by.’”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

And Just Like That… is now streaming on Max.