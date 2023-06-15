Cynthia Nixon Implies 'SATC' Stars Were 'Walking Around on Eggshells' Because Kim Cattrall Was 'Unhappy'

Cynthia Nixon is opening up about filming And Just Like That... in the absence of Kim Cattrall.

The 57-year-old actress told Vanity Fair that the dynamic of the show changed without Cattrall’s character Samantha — who is set to return for a cameo appearance in the season 2 finale — but it is “not something that we speak about.”

“It did feel very different. It felt very different also because we have these new amazing characters, and we're older and our fictional children are now largely grown,” she shared. “Many things felt different. But the main thing that felt so great was that everybody who was there really wanted to be there. That's just the bottom line.”

“We all love each other, we love our show, we wanted to do more of it. And we all wanted to be there. So that makes an enormous difference, that you're not walking around on eggshells with someone who's unhappy for reasons that are hard to even understand what they are,” she added, seemingly referring to Cattrall.

Nixon — who plays Miranda Hobbes in both the original series and revival — acknowledged that viewers are “not alone” in finding Cattrall's absence to be “strange."

"But also we don't have Willie Garson anymore, which is unbelievably painful," she added, referencing their late costar who died of pancreatic cancer at age 57 in September 2021.

The Gilded Age actress also addressed Cattrall’s upcoming guest appearance, sharing that she read it in a script but hasn’t watched any of the episodes for the upcoming season.

When asked if she is still in touch with the How I Met Your Father star, she declined to answer, saying, “That is all I'm gonna say, I'm afraid. And that’s much more than I've ever said to anybody.”

For her return, Cattrall’s character will reportedly speak over the phone with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) in the season 2 finale.

According to Variety, Cattrall filmed the cameo on March 22 in New York City “without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series” including Parker, Nixon and Kristin Davis. She also reportedly did not interact with series creator Michael Patrick King. However, she was dressed by Sex and the City designer Patricia Field for the appearance.



When asked about Cattrall not filming the cameo with her castmates earlier this month, Davis — who plays SATC and AJLT's Charlotte York — told The Telegraph: “You have to respect people's wishes. I'm not gonna waste energy on it. I can't change anybody."

She continued, "I do understand fans' feelings — that they're upset … I wish I could fix it, but I can't, it's not in my power."

And Just Like That... returns June 22 on Max.