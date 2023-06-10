Cynthia Erivo Recalls Filming Pivotal Scene in 'Wicked' Film Adaptation: ‘My Heart Broke Open and Tears Fell’

“I am endlessly grateful to play a role that turns the notion of what beauty is on its head,” Erivo also wrote on Instagram

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on June 10, 2023 01:06PM EDT
Cynthia Erivo
Photo:

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Cynthia Erivo is opening up about what filming Wicked means to her. 

The actress, 36, who plays Elphaba in the film, shared a rare — and emotional — glimpse into her journey playing the popular role in a lengthy note to fans shared on Instagram on Friday.

“I realize I’ve said very little about my experience on Wicked and that's mainly because I’ve been keeping my head down and mining this beautifully complex being that is Elphaba, and it’s really hard to put into words,” Erivo wrote in the Instagram caption.

Alongside the message, she posted a photo of her left hand — her nails painted a dark emerald color — laying on a script of Wicked: Part 2, the second of the two-part movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical.

Erivo noted that one particular scene — which is featured in the first act of the show — inspired her to pen her feelings. “It is day 111 and yesterday we finished filming ‘I’m Not That Girl’ when we had come to the end of that moment, my heart broke open and tears fell. (Please know this happens OFTEN),” Erivo wrote.  

“I thought of us, the ones who often feel like they’re on the outside,” she explained. “The ones who don’t know that their differences, oddities, quirks are what make them beautiful and special. The ones who, for some reason, believe they can’t be loved, and I felt proud to sing a song that might speak to those feelings.”

The Harriet actress went on to express how much she appreciated both playing the part of Elphaba and the experience she shared with her co stars, including Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey, and director Jon M. Chu.

“I am endlessly grateful to play a role that turns the notion of what beauty is on its head,” she said. “I am endlessly grateful to be working with some of the most beautiful souls on the planet, and I’m already grieving for the day our little bubble must come to an end.”

She ended the note speaking directly to fans and revealed her hopes for what they might take away from the movie when it is released. 

“I desperately hope that when you finally see this film, you’ll see you, you’ll see me, you’ll see Jon and Ari and our hearts laid bare, you’ll see pain and joy and maybe just maybe you’ll see a little spark of light that says, you are who you are for a reason and you are deserving of happiness and even though sometimes it might be hard to find, it is there for the taking,” the actress wrote. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I hope all the bumps and scrapes and scars that you’ve picked up along the way, get a little healing when you finally relax in a theater with a snack a drink and hopefully, friends you bring or friends you find when you’re there,” she added, concluding her post with “Love your Elphie Cynthia E.”

The heartfelt post featured responses from an array of A-listers, including Erivo's costar in the movie, Grande. "i love you forever," the singer and actress, 29, wrote in the comments section.

Cynthia Erivo attends Los Angeles Confidential Magazine's celebration of the Oscars with Cynthia Erivo on February 07, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Jesse Grant/Getty


Universal's film adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical ⁠— which is based on the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire ⁠— was first announced all the way back in 2016.

In November 2021, Erivo and Grande were cast as the leads. The cast also stars Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, Bronwyn James as ShenShen, Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Aaron Teoh as Avaric and Colin Michael Carmichael as Professor Nikidi, per IMDb.

Wicked: Part One and Part Two are scheduled to hit theaters on Christmas Day in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Related Articles
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: Cynthia Erivo arrives at the global premiere of "Luther: The Fallen Sun" at BFI IMAX Waterloo on March 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
'Wicked' Film Gives First Look at Ariana Grande's Glinda and Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba
Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas
Nick Jonas on Him and Joe Jonas Losing Out on 'Wicked' Movie Role: 'That's the Life of an Actor'
Ariana Grande has been spotted in costume for the FIRST TIME on the set of her much-anticipated new movie Wicked, in which she plays Glinda the Good Witch.
See Ariana Grande in Full Glinda The Good Witch Costume on 'Wicked' Set: Photo
ariana grande and cynthia erivo
Everything to Know About the 'Wicked' Movie Starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Michelle Yeoh attends the TAAF Heritage Heroes Awards Dinner at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Michelle Yeoh Says Making Her First Musical 'Wicked' Is a 'Risk': 'Trying Something New'
EXCLUSIVE: NO WEB BEFORE 5PM BST (12PM EST) 14TH MAY 2023-- From Viscount To Prince! Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey Is Spotted On The Wicked Set In Costume For The First Time. The actor, who is best known as Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix‚Äôs steamy regency romance series, is playing love interest Fiyero in Wicked, opposite Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Jonathan looked handsome in an elaborate green and gold suit and black boots as he filmed alongside Ariana Grande on set in Buckinghamshire. Wicked, which is mostly set before Dorothy‚Äôs arrival in Oz, tells the story from the perspective of the witches, Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, played by Cynthia and Glinda, the Good Witch, played by Ariana. Bailey plays Fiyero, who is at the centre of a love triangle between Elphaba and Glinda. He gets engaged to Glinda, but his true feelings for Elphaba gradually surface and he helps her escape. The 35-year-old was seen filming scenes with Ariana and Michelle Yeoh, who plays evil headmistress Madame Morrible, on a purpose-built Land of Oz set in a farmer‚Äôs field in the village of Ivinghoe near Leighton Buzzard. Bailey, who had his hair slicked back, was seen on set hugging Ariana, 29, who was wearing an elaborate blue and purple sparkly dress and a dazzling tiara. They looked relaxed together as they laughed and joked in between takes for the two-part Universal Pictures production, with Bailey putting his arm around Ariana. Jonathan‚Äôs role in the film was confirmed by director Jon M Chu when he tweeted last September: ‚ÄúHe‚Äôs perfect, they‚Äôre perfect. They‚Äôd be perfect together. Born to be forever,‚Ä? as he referenced a line from Fiyero‚Äôs solo song, Dancing Through Life. He added: ‚ÄúI am too excited to pretend this hasn‚Äôt been happening. We have a Fiyero!!!!‚Ä? Jonathan, who comes from Oxfordshire, is well known for his work in musical theatre productions and started performing with the
See Ariana Grande and 'Wicked' Costar Jonathan Bailey Laugh Together on Set in England
Cynthia Erivo arrives at the global premiere of "Luther: The Fallen Sun"; Michelle Yeoh attends Disney+ Original Series "American Born Chinese"; Michelle Yeoh and Ariana Grande attend Michelle Yeoh's Oscar celebrations hosted by Yeoh's manager David Unger and the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Par
Michelle Yeoh Says She 'Loves' Working with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo on 'Wicked' Movie
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Ariana Grande Says She's 'Transforming and Healing' as She Continues to Film 'Wicked' Movie
ariana grande and cynthia erivo
Ariana Grande Shares Sweet Behind-the-Scenes Photos with Cynthia Erivo on 'Wicked' Film Set
Michelle Yeoh And Ariana Grande In Costume For The First Time On Wicked Set
See Michelle Yeoh and Ariana Grande Filming 'Wicked' in Full Costume on Set in England
Wicked Cast Hangout, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo backstage at Jeff Goldblum’s concert in London
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Support 'Wicked' Costar Jeff Goldblum at His Concert in London
Jeff Goldblum Confirms His Role in 'Wicked' Movie
Jeff Goldblum Confirms Role in 'Wicked' Movie, Says Childhood Fear of Witches Caused Tears on Set
Blake Lively and Brandon Sklenar are seen on the set of "It Ends With Us"
‘It Ends with Us’ Cast: Here’s Who’s Playing Lily, Ryle and Atlas in the Movie Adaptation
Stephanie Mills and Halle Bailey
Stephanie Mills Supports 'The Little Mermaid' Star Halle Bailey amid Racist Backlash: 'Hold Your Head Up'
Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman Donna Langley promotes the upcoming film "Wicked" during the Universal Pictures and Focus Features presentation during CinemaCon
'Wicked' Debuts First Footage at CinemaCon, Director Promises 'Fully Immersive Experience'
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Dove Cameron attends Apple TV+ "Schmigadoon!" Season 2 FYC Event at Saban Media Center on April 13, 2023 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Dove Cameron Confirms She Auditioned for Ariana Grande's Role of Glinda in 'Wicked' Movie