Cynthia Bailey looked back on the moment her marriage to Mike Hill was officially over on Sunday's The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

As she greeted Kenya Moore at the start of the episode, Bailey told her friend, "Guess who's officially single!"

"Aw, your divorce is final?" asked Moore, 52.

"Officially," confirmed Bailey.

The former Miss USA gave her a hug and said, "Aw, congratulations, honey. I mean, I don't want to be happy..."



"It's like a happy sad," admitted Bailey, 56. Despite the bittersweet mood, the Bailey Agency owner couldn't resist referring to Moore's own years-long legal separation from ex Marc Daly in a confessional interview. "Kenya, wrap it up," she quipped. "I have been married and divorced, and you are still getting a divorce!"



Bailey and Hill, 52, announced they’d separated in October 2022 after just two years of marriage. Bailey previously shared how the idea of friendship led to the demise of the relationship. “I felt like we weren't friends anymore," she told Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave on their Two Ts in a Pod podcast. "I felt like it was just going toward we're just not going to be friends if we didn't pump the brakes." That was her “final straw”.

She added, “This is not my first rodeo. I think friendship just has to be there in a marriage. Like, love is great, but friendship has to be there. I truly want to be with my best friend."

During the podcast, Bailey said she removed her wedding ring the day they’d separated, but continued to have “respect” for Hill in the sense that he was legally still her husband.

It was Bailey who filed for divorce in October. She shared a statement with PEOPLE at the time. “God does not make mistakes! I truly believe in my heart Mike coming into my life was destiny. I jumped in, both feet first and gave it my all."

"Although that journey has come to an end," she continued, "I am so grateful for our continued friendship, and the beautiful memories that we made together. God willing, I will find love again. Whatever is destined to be, will be; and I could not be more excited for my next chapter!"

Hill gave a statement to PEOPLE, too. “I love Cynthia and will always love her because she is a phenomenal woman and a beautiful person."

Bailey and Hill married in October 2020 in a ceremony that aired during RHOA season 13. It also marked Bailey’s last season on the Bravo reality series. However, Bailey is now returning for season 15 of the series.

Bailey was previously married to Peter Thomas from 2010 to 2017. Hill also has an ex-wife.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo

