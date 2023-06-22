Cyndi Lauper is known for her distinct voice, bold fashion choices and overall nonconformist attitude. But her road to icon status wasn't always so clear. Look back at her life in pictures as the "Time After Time" singer turns 70 on June 22, 2023.

01 of 14 Cyndi Lauper's Early Years Cyndi Lauper. Michael Putland/Getty Before we knew her as Cyndi Lauper, the one-of-a-kind singer was born Cynthia Ann Stephanie Lauper in New York City on June 22, 1953. Lauper began singing, writing songs and playing acoustic guitar at age 12. In the early '70s, she performed in cover bands until she injured her vocal cords and was told she would never be able to sing again. With the help of vocal coach, Katie Agresta, Lauper got her chops back.



02 of 14 Cyndi Lauper in Blue Angel Cyndi Lauper. Rob Verhorst/Redferns In 1978, Lauper met saxophone player John Turi, with whom she formed the band Blue Angel. The group recorded a demo of original music which earned Lauper a lot of interest from label executives, though she held out on signing any deals that didn't include the entire band. Their eponymous debut album came out in 1980 and while it was a hit with critics, it sold poorly. The band would eventually break up and Lauper embarked on a solo career.

03 of 14 Cyndi Lauper Finds Solo Success Cyndi Lauper. Ebet Roberts/Redferns Following the demise of Blue Angel, the scrappy singer worked in retail stores and sang in local clubs in order to make ends meet. In 1981, Lauper met musical artist Dave Wolff while singing at a club. He went on to take over as her manager and signed her to Portrait Records. Two years later, she released her first solo album, She's So Unusual, which featured her now signature song, "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," as well as "Time After Time" and "She Bop."

04 of 14 Cyndi Lauper: Grammy Newcomer Cyndi Lauper. CBS via Getty Images She's So Unusual found major mainstream success and was nominated for two Grammy Awards. “The label said, ‘Get on a plane. You’re going to the Grammys!’ It was very exciting,” Lauper told PEOPLE. The singer was accompanied by Hulk Hogan as she accepted her trophy for best new artist at the prestigious awards show in 1985.



05 of 14 Cyndi Lauper and David Thornton's Lasting Love Cyndi Lauper and David Thornton. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Lauper met actor David Thornton on the 1990 set of their film Off and Running

and they married the next year. “When the film was finished, we spent a month alone together at Cape Cod,” Lauper told The Independent of their courtship. “We could stand each other, so we decided to go ahead and marry.”



06 of 14 Cyndi Lauper Wins an Emmy Cyndi Lauper. Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images Away from the stage, Lauper also got to showcase her acting chops. She played Michael J. Fox's quirky secretary, Geena Briganti, on Life with Mikey, and she even won an Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for her portrayal of Marianne Lugasso on Mad About You.

07 of 14 Cyndi Lauper, Fashion Icon Cyndi Lauper. Barry King/WireImage Though people now revere Lauper as an alternative style icon, it took a while for some fans to get behind her fashions. “A lot of people thought I messed up fashion a bit, but you’ve got to mix it up,” she said. “You can’t always be conservative — especially if you’re an artist. That’s the story of my life. I always wanted to combine music and art.”



08 of 14 Cyndi Lauper and Other Divas Cyndi Lauper and Cher. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Lauper shared the stage with fellow trailblazer Cher while rehearsing for the 2002 VH1 Divas Las Vegas Concert to Benefit the VH1 Save the Music Foundation.

09 of 14 Cyndi Lauper's Broadway Breakout Cyndi Lauper with Billy Porter. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic Lauper and Billy Porter both won Tony Awards for the hit musical Kinky Boots, for which she wrote the music. “It’s so great to see how happy he is, how free, how excitingly creative — and to see him finally be recognized and applauded," she said of star Porter.



10 of 14 Cyndi Lauper Gets a Star cyndi lauper and david thornton. David Livingston/Getty Images Ever the supportive husband, Thornton was by his wife's side as she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The 2016 double ceremony honored Lauper and Kinky Boots playwright Harvey Fierstein.

11 of 14 Cyndi Lauper as a Proud Ally Cyndi Lauper serves as Grand Marshall. Bryan Smith/ZUMAPRESS/alamay The longtime LGBTQ-rights advocate was grand marshal at New York City’s 2012 Gay Pride Parade. “When you see your friends and family get their civil rights stripped away, you have to do something,” says Lauper, who co-founded True Colors United in 2008 to support homeless LBGTQIA+ youth.



12 of 14 Cyndi Lauper Using Music as Art Cyndi Lauper. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Lauper opened the WorldPride festival in Brooklyn in 2019. “It was the pinnacle of doing a performance-art piece,” she said. “We had drag queens and transgender people of all shapes and sizes, young and old, and we just danced.”



13 of 14 Cyndi Lauper Is No. 1 Mom Cyndi Lauper and son Declyn. Bruce Glikas/Getty On Nov. 19, 1997, just ahead of their sixth wedding anniversary, Lauper and her husband welcomed their first and only child together, a son named Declyn Wallace Thornton Lauper. Though the singer is a proud mom, she and her husband have chosen to keep their home life private.