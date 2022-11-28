Having worked in the beauty industry for nearly seven years, I’ve become quite the product connoisseur. I’ve chatted with the best dermatologists and plastic surgeons, tapped the minds of iconic celebrity makeup artists and hairstylists, and traveled to factories to see how the sausage is made. And over the years, I’ve tested hundreds upon hundreds of products and sifted through countless new launches to figure out what truly works and is worth your hard-earned money.

As such, when big Cyber Monday sales come along, I feel armed and ready to make the best purchasing decisions, only “adding to cart” the products that I know will perform and are offered at the best price — and which wildcard products are worth the gamble.

Below, I’ve rounded up the most worthwhile Cyber Monday beauty deals that I’m recommending to all my friends and family. (And you, dear readers!)

If you’re looking for a lightweight moisturizer that still packs a substantial hydrating punch, then Tula’s Hydrating Day & Night Cream is for you. Formulated with skin-quenching squalane and firming peptides, this formula works around the clock, strengthening and nourishing the skin without clogging pores.

tula.com

Buy It! Tula Hydrating Day & Night Cream, $37.80 (orig. $54); tula.com

I’ve been in a constant state of sparse brows for much of my adult life regardless of taking a very hands-off policy with them. However, whenever I follow a strict routine of applying Grande Cosmetics GrandeBrow Brow Enhancing Serum, I always get an astonishing amount of new growth and feel as though there is hope for fuller, fluffier brows after all. This is thanks to a blend of amino acids, which help protect and fortify the hair, as well as botanical extracts that strengthen the hair follicle. The key is applying the serum every night, though, so now is a great time to stock up while it’s available at a rare, amazing price.

Amazon

Buy It! Grande Cosmetics GrandeBrow Brow Enhancing Serum, $51.10 (orig. $73); amazon.com

While I typically turn my nose up at “natural” mascaras in favor of trusty synthetic offerings that I know will volumize and lengthen my lashes to the gods, I’ve been incredibly impressed with this certified organic mascara (the first of its kind!) from Kjaer Weis. It turns my blonde, sparse lashes into thick, long flutters sans flaking. The formula is also fortified with marula and antioxidants to both nourish and protect my lash hairs. In addition, the chic red aluminum tube is 100 percent recyclable and refillable for up to three uses.

Kjaer Weis

Buy It! Kjaer Weis Im-Possible Mascara, $24 (orig. $32); kjaerweis.com

I’m telling all of my friends to immediately jump on NuFace’s Cyber Monday sale. The brand’s microcurrent device is one of those products that’s entirely worth the investment, as it’s clinically proven to help lift and tone the face and neck. This is all thanks to microcurrent technology, which sends a low-level electrical current into the facial muscles to stimulate them, thereby tightening the muscles and smoothing out the surrounding skin in the process.

You have to be diligent with use, though — similar to the way you need to continually do exercises to see muscle development, you’ll need to use your NuFace five times a week for the first 60 days to see results, according to the brand.

NuFACE

Buy It! NuFace Trinity Starter Kit, $254 (orig. $339); mynuface.com

I’ve started to be more conscious about using aerosol-free dry shampoo to protect both myself and the environment, and the Act + Acre Plant-Based Dry Shampoo caught my eye while shopping the Cyber Monday beauty sales. I’ve heard such good things about this brand from my friends and colleagues, many of whom have seen fuller, more voluminous hair after switching to its products.

I love that this offering only uses six ingredients and works to detoxify the scalp rather than clog hair follicles — which can eventually lead to hair loss — and that it’s a transparent powder, meaning no embarrassing chalky residue.

amazon

Buy It! Act + Acre Plant-Based Dry Shampoo, $19.50 (orig. $26); amazon.com

Versed’s Doctor’s Visit Instant Resurfacing Mask is what I call my “SOS” product. On days when I’ve slept in my makeup the night prior (we’ve all been there), this mask revives my skin, breaking down clogged pores and restoring radiance thanks to pineapple and papaya enzymes that eat away at congestion. The texture is also insanely cool and refreshing, akin to Jell-O. I actually look forward to applying this mask — especially when I see the immediate results.

Versed

Buy It! Versed Doctor’s Visit Instant Resurfacing Mask, $14.40 (orig. $17); versedskin.com

I recently began mixing a pump or so of my foundation into Youth to the People’s Polypeptide-121 Future Cream, and my skin has never looked better. Formulated with ceramides to help lock in moisture and peptides to make the skin more plump, this cream has been a total savior on chilly days when my skin feels paper-dry and needs some extra love. A little goes a long way, too — just a small nickel-size amount hydrates my skin all day long.

Youth to The People

Buy It! Youth to the People Polypeptide-121 Future Cream, $48 (orig. $64); youthtothepeople.com

Hailey Bieber loves the Kosas Revealer Concealer — and so do I. It’s ultra-creamy and boasts a dewy finish, meaning no chalky under-eyes or flaky spots where blemishes or hyperpigmentation were covered. I never experience creasing with this product, only top-notch dark-circle coverage and redness mitigation. I always keep a tube in my makeup bag, and considering Kosas is having a 25-percent-off sitewide sale, I think I’ll score a few extra to keep on hand.

kosas.com

Buy It! Kosas Revealer Concealer, $21 (orig. $28); kosas.com

Cleanser might not feel like the most exciting Cyber Monday purchase, but trust me when I say that this offering from iS Clinical (beloved by celebs like Rosie Huntington Whiteley) is one you’ll want to have in your vanity at all times. As someone who wears several coats of mascara, I can rest assured that this gentle face wash will remove every last stitch of makeup without leaving my skin feeling stripped and tight. I also love that it boasts salicylic acid and glycolic acid to lightly exfoliate during each wash for brighter, more even-toned skin.

IS CLINICAL

Buy It! iS Clinical Cleansing Complex, $34 (orig. $45); violetgrey.com

As someone with combination skin, Laura Mercier’s Translucent Loose Setting Powder has been my saving grace. Instead of completely mattifying my makeup and giving it that “flat” effect, it actually allows my skin’s radiance to show through while keeping shine at bay. I never do a full face of makeup without it. Plus, it never renders any flashback in photos (if you’ve ever had this happen to you, you know the importance of avoiding it!).

laura mercier

Buy It! Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder, $28 with code CYBER30 (orig. $40); lauramercier.com

