Though Sprouse has been reserved on social media throughout the years, Palvin hasn't been as bashful about sharing the couple's sweet moments on Instagram. From pre-red carpet moments to adventures in the woods, here are some of the cutest pictures of the newlywed couple.

01 of 16 How They Met Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin. Barbara Palvin/instagram Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin first met at a party in 2017, after which the Victoria's Secret supermodel followed him on Instagram. He swiftly slid into her DMs, but she left him on ice. He told W Magazine, "I was like, 'Hey, I don't know if you're in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here's my number.' And she didn't message me for six months."



02 of 16 Playing Dress Up Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin. The Stewart of New York/Getty Images The pair finally connected after Palvin visited Sprouse in China and the rest is history. During their courtship, the couple found they had a lot in common, including their love for Anime. The twosome even dressed up as Dragon Ball Z characters for Halloween 2019.

03 of 16 Just Peachy Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin. Though they keep most major details about their relationship private, Palvin and Sprouse often attend events together, and aren't shy about showing some mild PDA. The two snuggled up in their coordinating spring-inspired looks while at the Salvatore Ferragamo show during Pitti Immagine Uomo 96 on June 11, 2019, in Florence, Italy.

04 of 16 Picture Perfect Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic The dreamy couple looked so in love at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

05 of 16 Fashion Forward Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin. Barbara Palvin/instagram The two took a break from filming their pandemic-era Instagram series, Breaking Ground with Dylan and Barbara. "Just done filming some more 'Breaking Ground' I guess camping this much really effects [sic] our fashion sense 😅," Palvin joked in the caption.

06 of 16 On the Road Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin. Barbara Palvin/instagram "Early mornings, long drives, busy and extra hot days. But it all doesn’t matter when you have the best people with you," Palvin wrote of their experience shooting Breaking Ground. She also shared a carousel of "some backstage photos of us creating and having fun," which included this early morning, magazine-worthy selfie with her man.



07 of 16 Fashionable Night Out Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin. Barbara Palvin/instagram Palvin snagged a quick pic with her love before they headed out to the Revolve Gallery NYFW presentation and pop-up at Hudson Yards in 2021.

08 of 16 Happy in Love Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse. Sean Zanni/Getty The couple was pictured sneaking some PDA during the event.

09 of 16 Loving Gaze Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin. Barbara Palvin/instagram Palvin looked lovingly at her beau as the pair celebrated Valentine's Day in 2021. "My Valentine 🙇🏻‍♀️♥️ posting a day late cause I was too busy loving you yesterday," she captioned the sweet pic. "Thank you for being you! And thank you for baking the most delicious pumpkin pie cheesecake 🦦 I love you."

10 of 16 Love Bites Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin. Barbara Palvin/instagram For his 29th birthday in 2021, Sprouse got a little love bite from his future bride. "Happy birthday to the one and only, the funniest, the handsomest, the bestest guy who ever walked the Earth, my partner in all board and video games, the Naruto to my Sasuke. I love you ♥️" she wrote.



11 of 16 When in Venice Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images The happy couple looked dashing while attending the screening of Bones and All at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2, 2022.

12 of 16 Fun on the Carpet Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin. Araya Doheny/WireImage The two goofed around while attending the special screening of HBO Max's Moonshot in 2022.

13 of 16 Dance the Night Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin. Barbara Palvin/instagram The stars enjoyed each other's company while at an event in February 2022.

14 of 16 Storybook Lovers Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin. Barbara Palvin/instagram Looking like they were straight out of a Nora Ephron movie, Palvin and Sprouse took a sunset-lit selfie.

15 of 16 Happy Halloween Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin. Barbara Palvin/instagram The two were really feeling their costumes as they dressed up as characters from Princess Mononoke.