Celebrity Parents The Cutest Pictures of Andy Cohen and His Kids, Benjamin and Lucy From matching jammies to rocking out on Halloween, check out these ultra-adorable pictures of Andy Cohen and his two kids, Benjamin Allen and Lucy Eve Cohen By Stephanie Sengwe Published on June 18, 2023 08:00AM EDT Andy Cohen with his kids Ben and Lucy. Photo: Andy Cohen/Instagram Andy Cohen is a proud father of two! The Watch What Happens Live host welcomed his firstborn, a son named Benjamin Allen, in 2019, followed by daughter Lucy Eve in 2022. Both kids arrived via surrogate. “When I was growing up and when we were growing up … I just never thought it would be possible as a gay man to grow up and have a family,” Cohen revealed while hosting CNN’s live New Year’s Eve show with Anderson Cooper in 2018. “And here we are in 2018, almost [2019], and anything’s possible.” Cohen also reminded viewers that the journey to parenthood looks different for everyone, adding, "By the way, by the time it became possible, I was kind of having too much fun in my life to say, ‘I don’t think I can do this right now.’ But here I am, I turned 50 this year. It takes some people longer to get to that place. And it took me that time.” From matching ensembles to dates at the park, here are the most adorable pictures of Cohen and his kids. 01 of 22 Welcome, Benjamin! Andy Cohen cuddles his daughter Lucy. Andy Cohen/Instagram Cohen became a first-time dad when he welcomed son Benjamin Allen on Feb. 4, 2019. “I’m in love,” Cohen wrote on Instagram. “And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow.” 02 of 22 Baby Ben Turns 1 Andy Cohen cuddles with newborn Benjamin. Andy Cohen/Instagram One year later, the famed talk show host was still in awe of his little boy. "One year ago tonight, I sat alone in a hospital room with my newborn son pondering our future," he wrote under this sweet pic celebrating the tot's 1st birthday. "I didn’t know then how his smile would brighten my day, what simple joy each new progression of his growth would bring, and most of all what a lovely boy he would become. I am so grateful to my surrogate in California who made this all possible, and for every day of our first year... and can’t wait for the next. Happy Birthday sweet little Ben." 03 of 22 Empire State of Mind Andy Cohen lifts son, Benjamin. Andy Cohen/Instagram The proud papa showed off his adorable baby à la "Circle of Life" during a visit to the Statue of Liberty. 04 of 22 The Force Within Andy Cohen playing with son Benjamin. Andy Cohen/Instagram Though it's yet to be determined where Ben stands on Star Wars, lightsabers were a hit during playtime in summer of 2020 . "The Force is strong in this one..." Cohen wrote. 05 of 22 Mellow Yellow Andy Cohen on the beach with son Ben. Andy Cohen/Instagram The two also color-coordinated for a daddy-son day at the beach. 06 of 22 Out of this World Andy Cohen and Benjamin as astronauts for Halloween. Andy Cohen/Instagram Keeping the space vibes going, the pair dressed as astronauts for Halloween in 2021. "We went to SPACE tonight!!!! Also, he LOVES lollipops!" Cohen revealed. 07 of 22 Big Boy Eats Andy Cohen having lunch with his son. Andy Cohen/Instagram And it seems like lollipops aren't the only treat little Ben likes. The then-2-year-old was all in on his burger during lunch at N.Y.C.'s Corner Bistro in January 2022. 08 of 22 Morning Reads Andy Cohen and Benjamin Allen. Andy Cohen/Instagram The duo likes to get into some books first thing in the morning. 09 of 22 Second Generation Besties Andy and Ben Cohen with Sebastian Cooper. Andy Cohen/Instagram Ben gently caressed Anderson Cooper's son, Sebastian, days after his birth on Feb, 10, 2022. "Today we met our new pal Sebastian Maisani-Cooper! He’s a peaceful beauty," Andy wrote on Instagram. 'Ben calls him 'Wheels'! Mazel to Anderson & Benjamin ♥️" 10 of 22 Lasting Memories Andy Cohen holds Benjamin. Amy Sussman/Getty The little guy made quite the dapper plus-one as he posed for the cameras when his dad received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022. 11 of 22 Andy Loves Lucy Andy Cohen with Lucy. Andy Cohen/Instagram A few months later, Cohen would welcome his second child — a daughter named Lucy Eve — on April 29, 2022. "Greetings from Cloud 9," he wrote under the above picture, announcing the birth of his daughter. "#ILoveLucy." 12 of 22 Big Brother Mode Activated Benjamin and Lucy Cohen. Andy Cohen/Instagram It seems like Ben went straight into loving big big brother mode as the father of two shared this sweet pic of his son affectionately welcoming the new addition. 13 of 22 Hands Free Andy Cohen with both kids. Andy Cohen/Instagram The trio enjoys a laid-back summer morning in July 2022. 14 of 22 Morning, Sunshine Andy Cohen and Lucy Eve Cohen. Andy Cohen/Instagram Baby Lucy Eve's s bright blue eyes and chubby cheeks were on full display as she hung out with her papa. 15 of 22 On the Move Andy Cohen and daughter, Lucy. Andy Cohen/Instagram "Crawling classes are IN SESSION! More available through the weekend - signup sheet in the lobby!" Cohen joked under this adorable picture of himself and little Lucy on the move. 16 of 22 Starting Them Young Andy Cohen with Lucy. Andy Cohen/Instagram And at just 6 months old, she attended her very first BravoCon! 17 of 22 In Full Swing Andy Cohen with daughter, Lucy. Andy Cohen/Instagram She was pictured in a fit of giggles while at the park with her dad. 18 of 22 Lucy Turns 1! Andy Cohen with daughter Lucy. Andy Cohen/Instagram The proud dad couldn't hide his glee for his daughter's 1st birthday. 19 of 22 Queen Supreme Andy Cohen and his daughter, Lucy Eve. Andy Cohen/Instagram Clearly, the little tot has her dad wrapped around her finger ... 20 of 22 Reaching High Andy Cohen with Lucy. Andy Cohen/Instagram ... and what queen Lucy wants, queen Lucy gets. 21 of 22 Up in the Air Andy Cohen plays with Benjamin. Andy Cohen/Instagram Big bro Ben is all into the fun, too, as he clearly loves being swept up in the air. 22 of 22 Sweet Father's Day Andy Cohen with a giggly Benjamin. Andy Cohen/Instagram Andy and Ben bonded with laughter while rocking matching denim shirts during Father's Day 2022.