The Cutest Pictures of Andy Cohen and His Kids, Benjamin and Lucy

Andy Cohen is a proud father of two!

The Watch What Happens Live host welcomed his firstborn, a son named Benjamin Allen, in 2019, followed by daughter Lucy Eve in 2022. Both kids arrived via surrogate.

“When I was growing up and when we were growing up … I just never thought it would be possible as a gay man to grow up and have a family,” Cohen revealed while hosting CNN’s live New Year’s Eve show with Anderson Cooper in 2018. “And here we are in 2018, almost [2019], and anything’s possible.”

Cohen also reminded viewers that the journey to parenthood looks different for everyone, adding, "By the way, by the time it became possible, I was kind of having too much fun in my life to say, ‘I don’t think I can do this right now.’ But here I am, I turned 50 this year. It takes some people longer to get to that place. And it took me that time.”

From matching ensembles to dates at the park, here are the most adorable pictures of Cohen and his kids.