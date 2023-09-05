Celebrity Some Rarely Seen Couples Stepped Out in Venice Over the Weekend: Catch the Cute Photos It really was amoré in Italy over the weekend, as a handful of low-key couples enjoyed their time at the Venice Film Festival By Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE, as well as the editor of Stories to Make You Smile. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2008. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 5, 2023 05:43PM EDT Trending Videos Patrick and Jillian Dempsey at the 2023 Venice Film Festival . Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Venice was the unofficial city of love this weekend, as a handful of couples we rarely see stepped out together for the city's 80th international film festival, plus some date nights tucked between events. From Patrick and Jillian Dempsey to Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino, see the cute couples who stepped out on the red carpet and throughout the charming city over the holiday. 01 of 12 Taika Waititi & Rita Ora Ryan Emberley/amfAR/amfAR via Getty The couple got sweet and stylish for the amfAR Gala Venezia presented by Mastercard and Red Sea International Film Festival on Sept. 3. 02 of 12 Jack Martin & Lili Reinhart Jacopo Raule/Getty The pair sparkled en route to Giorgio Armani's "One Night in Venice" on Sept. 2. 03 of 12 Nnamdi Asomugha & Kerry Washington Jacopo Raule/Getty Washington and her husband enjoyed a rare red carpet date at Giorgio Armani's "One Night in Venice" on Sept. 2. 04 of 12 Patrick & Jillian Dempsey Andreas Rentz/Getty The longtime loves looked like a very cool bride and groom in his tux and her white gown at the Aug. 31 Ferrari premiere. 05 of 12 Regé-Jean Page & Emily Brown Cobra Team / BACKGRID After arriving to Venice by boat, the couple got dressed up for Giorgio Armani's "One Night in Venice" on Sept. 2. 06 of 12 Camila Mendes & Rudy Mancuso Victor Boyko/amfAR/Getty Reinhart's Riverdale costar and her boyfriend made for a cute couple at the amfAR Gala Venezia on Sept. 3. 07 of 12 Bella Thorne & Mark Emms Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty The bride- and groom-to-be had a sweet red carpet moment on Sept. 3 at the amfAR Gala Venezia. 08 of 12 Sydney Sweeney & Jonathan Davino Billy Rosewood / SplashNews Sweeney and her fiancé enjoyed a double-date with Reinhart and her man over the weekend at Cipriani Venice. 09 of 12 Olivia Palermo & Johannes Huebl Daniele Venturelli/WireImage A pretty in pink Palermo stayed close to Huebl at the Finalmente L'Alba premiere on Sept. 1. 10 of 12 Chase Stokes & Kelsea Ballerini Victor Boyko/Variety via Getty Images The new loves took their love to Italy for the Aug. 31 Variety and Golden Globes Party presented by ILBE at Hotel Excelsior. 11 of 12 Lukas Gage & Chris Appleton Victor Boyko/Variety via Getty Images Also at the Variety party were the newlyweds, who coordinated in their neutral sweaters. 12 of 12 George & Amal Clooney Jacopo Raule/Getty So they weren't at the Venice Film Festival — they came to town for Amal's honors at the DVF Awards on Aug. 31 — but the pair turned heads everywhere they went during their time together late last week.