Some Rarely Seen Couples Stepped Out in Venice Over the Weekend: Catch the Cute Photos

It really was amoré in Italy over the weekend, as a handful of low-key couples enjoyed their time at the Venice Film Festival

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE, as well as the editor of Stories to Make You Smile. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2008.
Published on September 5, 2023 05:43PM EDT
Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink attend a red carpet for the movie "Ferrari" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy.
Patrick and Jillian Dempsey at the 2023 Venice Film Festival . Photo:

Andreas Rentz/Getty

Venice was the unofficial city of love this weekend, as a handful of couples we rarely see stepped out together for the city's 80th international film festival, plus some date nights tucked between events.

From Patrick and Jillian Dempsey to Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino, see the cute couples who stepped out on the red carpet and throughout the charming city over the holiday.

01 of 12

Taika Waititi & Rita Ora

Taika Waititi Rita Ora Venice 09 03 23

Ryan Emberley/amfAR/amfAR via Getty

The couple got sweet and stylish for the amfAR Gala Venezia presented by Mastercard and Red Sea International Film Festival on Sept. 3.

02 of 12

Jack Martin & Lili Reinhart

Jack Martin and Lili Reinhart attend Giorgio Armani "One Night In Venice" on September 02, 2023 in Venice, Italy.

Jacopo Raule/Getty

The pair sparkled en route to Giorgio Armani's "One Night in Venice" on Sept. 2.

03 of 12

Nnamdi Asomugha & Kerry Washington

Nnamdi Asomugha and Kerry Washington attend Giorgio Armani "One Night In Venice" on September 02, 2023 in Venice, Italy.

Jacopo Raule/Getty

Washington and her husband enjoyed a rare red carpet date at Giorgio Armani's "One Night in Venice" on Sept. 2.

04 of 12

Patrick & Jillian Dempsey

Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink attend a red carpet for the movie "Ferrari" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy.

Andreas Rentz/Getty

The longtime loves looked like a very cool bride and groom in his tux and her white gown at the Aug. 31 Ferrari premiere.

05 of 12

Regé-Jean Page & Emily Brown

Rege-Jean Page and girlfriend Emily Brown attend Armani's cocktail party on the lagoon yacht "Main" moored along Riva Sette Martiri in Venice.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

After arriving to Venice by boat, the couple got dressed up for Giorgio Armani's "One Night in Venice" on Sept. 2.

06 of 12

Camila Mendes & Rudy Mancuso

Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso attend the amfAR Gala Venezia 2023 presented by Mastercard and Red Sea International Film Festival on September 03, 2023 in Venice, Italy.

Victor Boyko/amfAR/Getty 

Reinhart's Riverdale costar and her boyfriend made for a cute couple at the amfAR Gala Venezia on Sept. 3.

07 of 12

Bella Thorne & Mark Emms

Bella Thorne Mark Emms Venice 09 03 23

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

The bride- and groom-to-be had a sweet red carpet moment on Sept. 3 at the amfAR Gala Venezia.

08 of 12

Sydney Sweeney & Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney and her boyfriend Jonathan Davino go on a double date with Lili Reinhart and her boyfriend Jack Martin Cipriani in Venice.

Billy Rosewood / SplashNews

Sweeney and her fiancé enjoyed a double-date with Reinhart and her man over the weekend at Cipriani Venice.

09 of 12

Olivia Palermo & Johannes Huebl

Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl attend a red carpet for the movie "Finalmente L'Alba" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2023 in Venice, Italy

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

A pretty in pink Palermo stayed close to Huebl at the Finalmente L'Alba premiere on Sept. 1.

10 of 12

Chase Stokes & Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Variety Golden Globes Venice

Victor Boyko/Variety via Getty Images

The new loves took their love to Italy for the Aug. 31 Variety and Golden Globes Party presented by ILBE at Hotel Excelsior.

11 of 12

Lukas Gage & Chris Appleton

Lukas Gage Chris Appleton Variety Golden Globes Venice 08 31 23

Victor Boyko/Variety via Getty Images

Also at the Variety party were the newlyweds, who coordinated in their neutral sweaters.

12 of 12

George & Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the DVF Awards 2023 during the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy

Jacopo Raule/Getty

So they weren't at the Venice Film Festival — they came to town for Amal's honors at the DVF Awards on Aug. 31 — but the pair turned heads everywhere they went during their time together late last week.

