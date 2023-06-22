The start of summer means more time spent outdoors, so you need shoes that are up for the task at hand (er, foot?). The task, of course, being looking cute and feeling comfy at the beach, park, and backyard barbecues. Whether your favorite slides are wearing thin or your go-to summer sneakers have seen better days, the change of seasons is always a good time to refresh your shoe collection.

We rounded up the 11 best summer shoes for 2023, based on celebrities’ go-to picks from tried-and-true brands like Birkenstock and Superga, plus trendy labels you might not have on your radar, but definitely should, like Tkees and Løci. It’s high time for picnics, pool parties, and weeknight walks — and these summer shoes can carry you through it all.

Birkenstock Sandals

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

No summer shoe lineup is complete without a pair of Birkenstock sandals. There’s a reason why the brand has been a customer and celebrity favorite for decades. The comfy cork footbeds on Birkenstock shoes mold to the shape of your foot, and the slide styles are easy to slip on and go.

The A-list roster of Birkenstock devotees runs deep: Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, Gigi Hadid, Melissa McCarthy, and Kristen Bell have all stepped out in Birkenstock sandals over the years. Sarah Jessica Parker favors the Birkenstock Madrid, a sleek, single-strap sandal, while Kendall Jenner often opts for the Boston Clog. But although these fresh silhouettes have risen in popularity, no style is more iconic than the Birkenstock Arizona Sandal – it’s the definition of a summer style staple.

Cariuma Sneakers

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Helen Mirren put Cariuma sneakers on our radar when she wore a Kelly green pair in Cannes two years ago. Since then, tons of stars have stepped out in the comfy kicks, including Pete Davidson, Jon Hamm, and Ashton Kutcher, who recently wore a black pair on Good Morning America.

The sustainable sneakers are as easy on the earth as they are your feet: The brand’s best-selling pair, the Cariuma OCA Low, features a durable organic cotton-canvas upper and a thick rubber outsole that offers great traction. Inside, a vegan insole made from cork, bio memory foam, and organic mamona oil provides arch support and ample cushioning for all-day comfort.

Thousands of shoppers sing the Cariuma OCA Low’s praises, with one deeming them the “best shoes” they’ve ever owned. Choose between 19 colors in cotton canvas, 11 in suede, five in leather, and one in mixed suede and leather.

Freedom Moses Slides

BACKGRID

If you’re looking for something more lightweight and colorful than your trusty Birkenstocks, Freedom Moses slides are the pick for you. Like its popular predecessor, Freedom Moses sandals feature double buckle straps and a spacious footbed, but instead of cork, suede, and leather, these cute sandals are made with waterproof rubber, which makes them ideal for beach, pool, and boat days.

Hilary Duff drew our attention to them when she wore a leopard print pair last August, but Emma Roberts and Claire Danes have been spotted in the brand, too. Duff’s exact animal print pick is sold out in most sizes, but plenty of bright hues are still available at Amazon and Shopbop, like warm terracotta, Kelly green, and bubblegum pink. Consider these your official errand-running sandals of the summer.

Veja Sneakers

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

If you haven’t noticed Vejas in the wild, you’re bound to see them everywhere now that we’ve pointed them out. The sophisticated sneaker brand has racked up a massive fan base, and the signature “V” logo is easy to spot — especially on famous feet. Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer Garner have all worn Veja shoes over the years; Garner in particular wore her favorite blue pair, the Veja SDU, on repeat last year.

Veja’s popularity began surging back in 2018 thanks to plenty of royal wear: Meghan Markle wore the brand’s signature Esplar style on a boating trip with Prince Harry, and soon after, Kate Middleton was seen wearing the same shoe in a different color. The Princess of Wales’ sister Pippa Matthews has also stepped out in Veja sneakers.

Superga Sneakers

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Looking for a classic pair of white sneakers? Superga is calling your name. The sneaker brand is understated and simple — no frills, no fuss, just function. Last summer, Priyanka Chopra cheered on husband Nick Jonas at his baseball games and strolled around Los Angeles in her platform pair, while Emily Ratajkowski was spotted all over Manhattan in hers.

But the biggest Superega stan of all is undoubtedly Kate Middleton, who has been wearing the Superga Cotu Classic Sneaker for years, everywhere from London to Belize. Shoes fit for actresses, models, and princesses? Superga sneakers are bound to be a staple in your closet too.

Tkees Sandals

BACKGRID

These simple-but-stylish sandals made our “It” list for flip-flops last year, and are still going strong this summer. Tkees offers minimalist sandals ranging from criss cross styles to those with structured straps, but the Lily, a classic leather flip-flop, is an essential addition to your summer shoe rack. It comes in various neutral hues and bright shades, and is designed to feel like a “second skin.”

Celebs have loved the brand for years, but last summer alone, Jennifer Lopez wore a white pair of Tkees flip-flops during her romantic Parisian getaway with Ben Affleck, Adele hung out on a yacht in a brown set, and Vanessa Hudgens and Nina Dobrev paired theirs with swimsuit coverups. Hop on the Tkees bandwagon and grab a simple pair of lightweight flip-flops you’re bound to wear on repeat all summer long.

Hoka Sneakers

Brie Larson/Instagram

Cushioned support is key for busy moms who spend hours on their feet every day, especially when the kids are home for the summer. Hollywood moms favor one brand above the rest: Hoka. Blake Lively, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, Cameron Diaz, and Brie Larson all wear Hoka shoes, which shoppers swear by for long-lasting comfort.

Need more convincing? Even Radio City Rockettes who spend six hours dancing every day change into Hokas post-show, and we put our PEOPLE Tested stamp of approval on not one but two pairs.(The Hoka Bondi 8 made the top of the list for the best walking shoes of 2023, while the Hoka Clifton 8 was deemed the best lightweight cushion option.) If you’re looking for a durable pair of kicks to wear while chasing your little ones around this summer, Hokas fit the bill.

Løci Sneakers

BACKGRID

You might not have heard of Løci, but it’s time you paid attention. The French brand’s sneakers are vegan and undeniably luxe-looking. The “Ø” logo on the side of each shoe gives off an alluring “if you know, you know” aesthetic that’ll have everyone asking you, “Where are those from?”

A handful of celebs are in on the secret: Olivia Wilde, Lucy Hale, and Eva Longoria have all worn the brand, with the latter owning at least two pairs. Husband and wife Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis own the same exact style: the Løci Nine in the black, stone, and natural color combination, a versatile trio that will fit seamlessly into your summer wardrobe.

The cushioned cork insole on the Løci Nine offers sturdy support and the laces, made with waxed cotton, stay securely tied. One PEOPLE shopping editor even walked 60 miles in seven days in these shoes during a European vacation, proving just how far Løci’s long-lasting comfort can carry you.

Castaner Espadrilles

Chris Jackson/Getty

When she’s not wearing Superga sneakers, Sorel boots, or LK Bennett heels, Kate Middleton can often be spotted in Castañer espadrilles. The Princess of Wales frequently pairs breezy sundresses with espadrilles when she visits tropical climates, and it’s no wonder why: Thanks to their soft upper, espadrilles are extremely comfortable, and wedge versions elevate outfits without the pain of pumps. Wear them to baby showers, bachelorette parties, and brunches this season.

Allbirds Sneakers

SHADES / MEGA

Another popular pick among Hollywood moms including Kate Hudson, Blake Lively, Mila Kunis, and Hilary Duff, Allbirds shoes are a smart choice for the girl on the go. The brand’s best-selling Wool Runner is made with a soft, cozy merino wool that’s super flexible and thermoregulating, which means no sweaty feet in the summer heat. One PEOPLE shopping editor has been wearing hers for years while traveling, walking her dog, and strolling around NYC and L.A.

Allbirds recently expanded into street style sneakers, too, like the Canvas Pacer Mid and the low-top Plant Pacer, the latter of which is 100 percent vegan and plastic-free.