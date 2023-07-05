Amazon’s biggest sale event of the summer is almost here!

Amazon Prime Day will take place on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12 this year, and the discounts are going to be steep. There will be thousands of deals on in-demand electronics, household supplies, beauty products, and more, with some things going for their lowest price of the year.

But if you’re looking to add new summer styles to your wardrobe, you don’t need to wait until next week to start saving. Amazon is already marking down products in every category — including in its customer most-loved section. For those who don’t know, the under-the-radar storefront houses popular products that Amazon customers are adding to their carts right now. They have a high number of five-star ratings and a slew of positive reviews, so you can trust that they’re worth picking up.

In the fashion department, there are tons of warm-weather pieces on sale for up to 59 percent off. Keep reading to see our top picks across clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Early Prime Day Deals on Customer Most-Loved Clothing

Luvamia Tiered Bell Sleeve Blouse, $22 (Save Up to 31%)

Amazon

Shoppers feel cute and cool in this Luvamia blouse. It has short sleeves, a tiered ruffle design, and a rear button closure for a romantic vibe, but the lightweight polyester fabric and loose fit makes it breathable enough to wear during hot summer days.

More than 12,500 shoppers have given the top a five-star rating, with reviewers calling it one of their “favorite tops.” One reviewer, who said they received “so many compliments” on the blouse, wrote: “The material is thick enough to wear nude undergarments and be fine, but thin enough I can feel comfortable wearing during the summer.”

Rxrxcoco Front Cross Cutout Monokini One-Piece Swimsuit, $34 (Save Up to 24%)

Amazon

If you’re looking for something to wear at the pool or beach, consider this monokini swimsuit that’s marked down to as little as $31 right now. Thousands of shoppers swear by the one-piece swimsuit thanks to the “great coverage” it provides.

The monokini has a crisscross design across the front, leaving a small cutout along the midriff to add a little sexiness. The halter top comes with adjustable straps for a secure fit, and there’s some ruching on the lower stomach with tummy control. Choose between 25 colors and patterns and sizes small through XL.

“[It] fits true to size, is comfortable, and feels like a two-piece suit without feeling skimpy,” one shopper said. “I never felt that I had to tug in certain places the way I often do in a two-piece suit.”

Ginasy Pull-On Dress Pants, $60 (Save $19)

Amazon

Need a pair of pants to wear at the office that won’t make you overheat? Then add these stretchy dress pants to your Amazon cart while they’re on sale. They are made from a blend of spandex, nylon, and rayon, so they feel soft and breathable, and are wrinkle-resistant — meaning you won’t have to worry about putting them through the wash. (Yep, they’re machine-washable.) Plus, they have pockets to hold your phone, lipstick, or ID card.

Shoppers have ordered multiple pairs of the skinny pants and call them their “go-to” for the office. “I've purchased four pairs of these and love wearing them,” a reviewer wrote. “The fit is perfect and I can wear them to work, traveling, or just staying at home. Pair them with a jacket or T-shirt and you're ready for anything.”

Early Prime Day Deals on Customer Most-Loved Accessories

Save 49% on the MyFriday Crossbody Phone Bag

Amazon

There are tons of impressive deals in the accessories department, including this popular small crossbody bag for 49 percent off. It comes in 10 colors, including black, red, light blue, and green, and is made of fake leather that has a worn-in look for a vintage feel. It measures just over 6 inches tall, so it can hold different-sized cell phones. It also has two zippered pockets that can store keys, credit cards, and sunglasses for extra security.

Throw it across your chest or sling the purse on your shoulder if you want it to hang lower. Best of all, the crossbody bag has a small hole that you can string your earbuds through, meaning you don’t need to wrestle with pesky cords when you’re on the go.

Save Up to 48% on the Under Armour Charged Asset 9 Running Shoes

Amazon

As far as footwear goes, you should definitely check out these Under Armour sneakers, which have received more than 10,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. Reviewers say they offer “great arch support” and are comfortable enough to wear during 12-hour-long work shifts without pain. Its mesh upper molds to your foot and keeps it cool, while the rubber sole provides good traction.

“I worked at an outdoor camp this past summer and these shoes were perfect for all the walking, hiking, biking, and running we did,” one shopper said. “They fit well and stayed in great shape… [They are] my new favorite pair of sneakers!”

Score the best fashion deals at Amazon before Prime Day even starts and add your favorites to your cart before these discounts disappear for good. Shop more of our favorite customer-loved clothes and accessories below.

Ultranice Floral V-Neck Ruffle Wrap Dress, $33 (Save 41%)

Amazon

Hotouch Oversized Button-Down Blouse, $28 (Save 15%)

Amazon

Megnya Walking Sandals with Arch Support, $40 (Save $10)

Amazon

Save $18 on the Cluci Backpack Purse

Amazon

Save 50% on the Levi’s Low Pro Jeans

Amazon

Crocs Literide 360 Sandals, $40 (Save Up to 39%)

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.