Customer-Loved Fashion Is on Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023 for Up to 59% Off

Score breezy blouses, comfortable pants, supportive sneakers, and accessories starting at $10

By
Lindsey Greenfeld
Lindsey Greenfeld
Lindsey Greenfeld

Lindsey is an eCommerce Editor for PEOPLE.com. She's worked in the online shopping landscape for three years and is passionate about entertainment, fashion, beauty, home decor, and cooking. Lindsey has also been published in InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Real Simple. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Lindsey Greenfeld was an Associate eCommerce Editor at TripSavvy and covered everything related to travel and outdoor gear, from suitcases and camping equipment to slip-on shoes and sunscreen. She has also supported Dotdash's commerce team at large as an Editorial Coordinator. When Lindsey's not researching the latest celebrity sightings and fashion trends, she can be found cooking meals for her family, trying on new skincare products, and scouring the internet for affordable home decor.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023 09:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day Customer Most-Loved Tout
Photo:

People / Tyler Roeland

Amazon’s biggest sale event of the summer is almost here!

Amazon Prime Day will take place on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12 this year, and the discounts are going to be steep. There will be thousands of deals on in-demand electronics, household supplies, beauty products, and more, with some things going for their lowest price of the year. 

But if you’re looking to add new summer styles to your wardrobe, you don’t need to wait until next week to start saving. Amazon is already marking down products in every category — including in its customer most-loved section. For those who don’t know, the under-the-radar storefront houses popular products that Amazon customers are adding to their carts right now. They have a high number of five-star ratings and a slew of positive reviews, so you can trust that they’re worth picking up. 

In the fashion department, there are tons of warm-weather pieces on sale for up to 59 percent off. Keep reading to see our top picks across clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Early Prime Day Deals on Customer Most-Loved Clothing

Luvamia Tiered Bell Sleeve Blouse, $22 (Save Up to 31%)

Amazon Prime Day luvamia Casual 3/4 Tiered Bell Sleeve Crewneck Loose Tops Blouse

Amazon

Shoppers feel cute and cool in this Luvamia blouse. It has short sleeves, a tiered ruffle design, and a rear button closure for a romantic vibe, but the lightweight polyester fabric and loose fit makes it breathable enough to wear during hot summer days. 

More than 12,500 shoppers have given the top a five-star rating, with reviewers calling it one of their “favorite tops.” One reviewer, who said they received “so many compliments” on the blouse, wrote: “The material is thick enough to wear nude undergarments and be fine, but thin enough I can feel comfortable wearing during the summer.”

Rxrxcoco Front Cross Cutout Monokini One-Piece Swimsuit, $34 (Save Up to 24%)

Amazon Prime Day RXRXCOCO Front Cross Cutout One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

If you’re looking for something to wear at the pool or beach, consider this monokini swimsuit that’s marked down to as little as $31 right now. Thousands of shoppers swear by the one-piece swimsuit thanks to the “great coverage” it provides. 

The monokini has a crisscross design across the front, leaving a small cutout along the midriff to add a little sexiness. The halter top comes with adjustable straps for a secure fit, and there’s some ruching on the lower stomach with tummy control. Choose between 25 colors and patterns and sizes small through XL. 

“[It] fits true to size, is comfortable, and feels like a two-piece suit without feeling skimpy,” one shopper said. “I never felt that I had to tug in certain places the way I often do in a two-piece suit.”

Ginasy Pull-On Dress Pants, $60 (Save $19)

Amazon Prime Day Ginasy Dress Pant

Amazon

Need a pair of pants to wear at the office that won’t make you overheat? Then add these stretchy dress pants to your Amazon cart while they’re on sale. They are made from a blend of spandex, nylon, and rayon, so they feel soft and breathable, and are wrinkle-resistant — meaning you won’t have to worry about putting them through the wash. (Yep, they’re machine-washable.) Plus, they have pockets to hold your phone, lipstick, or ID card. 

Shoppers have ordered multiple pairs of the skinny pants and call them their “go-to” for the office. “I've purchased four pairs of these and love wearing them,” a reviewer wrote. “The fit is perfect and I can wear them to work, traveling, or just staying at home. Pair them with a jacket or T-shirt and you're ready for anything.”

Early Prime Day Deals on Customer Most-Loved Accessories

Save 49% on the MyFriday Crossbody Phone Bag 

Amazon Prime Day Vintage Crossbody Phone Bag

Amazon

There are tons of impressive deals in the accessories department, including this popular small crossbody bag for 49 percent off. It comes in 10 colors, including black, red, light blue, and green, and is made of fake leather that has a worn-in look for a vintage feel. It measures just over 6 inches tall, so it can hold different-sized cell phones. It also has two zippered pockets that can store keys, credit cards, and sunglasses for extra security. 

Throw it across your chest or sling the purse on your shoulder if you want it to hang lower. Best of all, the crossbody bag has a small hole that you can string your earbuds through, meaning you don’t need to wrestle with pesky cords when you’re on the go.

Save Up to 48% on the Under Armour Charged Asset 9 Running Shoes

Amazon Prime Day Under Armour Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe

Amazon

As far as footwear goes, you should definitely check out these Under Armour sneakers, which have received more than 10,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. Reviewers say they offer “great arch support” and are comfortable enough to wear during 12-hour-long work shifts without pain. Its mesh upper molds to your foot and keeps it cool, while the rubber sole provides good traction. 

“I worked at an outdoor camp this past summer and these shoes were perfect for all the walking, hiking, biking, and running we did,” one shopper said. “They fit well and stayed in great shape… [They are] my new favorite pair of sneakers!”

Score the best fashion deals at Amazon before Prime Day even starts and add your favorites to your cart before these discounts disappear for good. Shop more of our favorite customer-loved clothes and accessories below.

Ultranice Floral V-Neck Ruffle Wrap Dress, $33 (Save 41%)

Amazon Prime Day ULTRANICE Floral Wrap V Neck Adjustable Spaghetti Casual Ruffle Dress

Amazon

Hotouch Oversized Button-Down Blouse, $28 (Save 15%)

Amazon Prime Day Hotouch Button Down Shirt

Amazon

Megnya Walking Sandals with Arch Support, $40 (Save $10)

Amazon Prime Day MEGNYA Comfortable Walking Sandals

Amazon

Save $18 on the Cluci Backpack Purse

Amazon Prime Day CLUCI Backpack Purse

Amazon

Save 50% on the Levi’s Low Pro Jeans

Amazon Prime Day Levi's Low Pro Jeans

Amazon

Crocs Literide 360 Sandals, $40 (Save Up to 39%)

Amazon Prime Day Crocs Literide 360 Sandals

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Deal Roundup: Outdoor Dining Furniture Tout
We Found the Best Outdoor Dining Furniture Deals Happening at Amazon Right Now — Save Up to $309
Amazon Prime Day Vornado Duo Small Room Tower Air Circulator Fan, Black
A Vornado Tower Fan That Shoppers Call ‘Freakishly Powerful’ Is Just $40 at Amazon Today
One-Off Deal: Vacuum Tout
This $475 Stick Vacuum That You Can Use ‘Anywhere’ Is Just $109 at Amazon Today
Related Articles
Deal Roundup: Member Deals Tout
The 35 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals for Prime Members Go Up to 72% Off
July 4: Target deals Tout
Target's July 4 Sale Has 190,000+ Deals — but These Are the Only 35 You Need to Know About
July 4: Maxi dresses inspired by celebs on sale tout
Katie Holmes and More Celebs Keep Wearing Maxi Dresses — Shop 11 on Sale for July 4 Starting at $35
Jennifer Garner and Kelly Ripa out and about with backpacks
Jennifer Garner, Kelly Ripa, and More Celebs Are Opting for This Practical Bag to Carry All of Their Essentials
Taylor Swift Striped Button Down Tout
Taylor Swift’s Striped Button-Down Shirt Is a Summer Staple Among Celebs — Get the Look for Under $20
Amazon Prime Day Weweya Sandals Tout
These Best-Selling Cloud Slides That Amazon Shoppers Compare to Birkenstocks Are Up to 53% Off
July 4th Best Deals Overall Tout
98 Best July 4 Sales of 2023 to Shop Now
One-Off Deal: cooling blanket
This Cooling Blanket That’s ‘Light as a Feather’ Is on Sale for as Little as $24 at Amazon Right Now
Deal Roundup: Outdoor Dining Furniture Tout
We Found the Best Outdoor Dining Furniture Deals Happening at Amazon Right Now — Save Up to $309
One-Off Deal: Vacuum Tout
This $475 Stick Vacuum That You Can Use ‘Anywhere’ Is Just $109 at Amazon Today
PSW Spring One Dress Five Events boat
One Dress, Five Summer Events
PSW Spring Does This Exist
Our Editors' 8 Toughest Summer Style Questions, Solved by Our Resident Fashion Expert
Amazon Prime Day Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds
These Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds Are ‘Better Than AirPods’ — and They’re on Sale for Just $50 Today at Amazon
PSW_Spring23_LHO natalie portman
Star-Inspired Summer Style on a Budget
Four of the best comfortable heels on different color backgrounds.
The 14 Best Places to Buy the Most Comfortable Heels of 2023
Issa Rae attends the "Barbie" Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week