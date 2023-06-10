While you may want to spend all day in the sun this summer, finding a comfortable sandal for everyday wear can be a challenge.

Cushionaire sandals are made with comfort in mind, no matter which of its stylish silhouettes you opt to sport. Plus, its cork footbed sandals and assortment of slides bear a striking resemblance to pricier Birkenstock sandals, which have been spotted on celebs like Katie Holmes and Reese Witherspoon.

We’ve scoured Cushionaire’s Amazon storefront to find the 10 best pairs of cute and comfortable sandals, which are all under $45. What’s more, most of the sandals are eligible for fast and free shipping via Amazon Prime, so you can get to rocking your kicks ASAP. If you’re not a member, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to access all of its many perks, like Try Before You Buy and Prime Video. Keep reading to see our top picks.

Best Cushionaire Sandals Under $45

If you love the laid-back, beachy look of a cork footbed sandal, Cushionaire has plenty of highly rated styles. The best-selling Lane sandal has racked up more than 39,000 perfect ratings, including from one reviewer that called them “better than Birkenstocks.” They also raved: “These are the most comfortable sandals I have ever owned.”

The sandals have two suede upper straps with adjustable buckles for a secure fit, along with a cushiony and flexible footbed that’s made to mold to the shape of your foot. They’re available in sizes 6 through 13 (including half and wide sizes), as well as 21 colors.

Amazon

Buy It! Cushionaire Lane Cork Footbed Sandal, $29.99; amazon.com

For other cork footbed variations, you can also try Cushionaire’s braided Libby sandal, its three-band Lela sandal, or the toe strap Luna sandal — which are $30 each.

But if you’re on the hunt for trendy cloud slide sandals, there are plenty of options to add to your cart. There’s the Emily sandal, whose malleable material offers custom support, while also being great for the “beach, shower, [and] rain,” according to one reviewer. There’s also the Feather Recovery slide sandal, which one shopper described as “comfy and trendy.” A second reviewer wrote: “After a long day in the office wearing heels, from the moment I slip these on, my feet feel as if they are walking on clouds and my whole mood changes.”

Amazon

Buy It! Cushionaire Feather Recovery Slide Sandal, $24.99; amazon.com

There are tons of other affordable Cushionaire sandals to add to your Amazon cart ahead of the start of summer. Keep scrolling to see some of our other picks.

Amazon

Buy It! Cushionaire Fame Recovery Cloud Slide Sandal, $24.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Cushionaire Libby Cork Footbed Sandal, $29.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Cushionaire Emily EVA Footbed Slide Sandal, $24.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Cushionaire Leah Cork Footbed Sandal, $29.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Cushionaire Imelda Memory Foam Slide Sandal, $39.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Cushionaire Luna Cork Footbed Sandal, $29.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Cushionaire Lela 3-Band Cork Footbed Sandal, $29.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Cushionaire Briar Comfort Sandal, $34.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

