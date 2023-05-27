This Chart-Climbing One-Piece Swimsuit Has 21,000+ Five-Star Ratings at Amazon

A holy grail swimsuit has three qualities: comfort, style, and fit. Not a lot of bathing suits hit all the marks — but this chart-climbing one-piece at Amazon just might.

According to thousands of glowing reviews, the Cupshe Ruffled One-Piece Swimsuit “fits perfect” and is “very flattering.” Plus, shoppers say it makes them feel “comfortable and confident.” No wonder the bathing suit has been climbing Amazon’s Movers & Shakers list, which tracks trending products, and is one of the site’s best-selling one-piece swimsuits.

The suit has a pretty ruffled detail along the plunging V-neck and comes with removable cup inserts. It also has a tummy-control front to smooth along the midsection. The back has an adjustable tie closure so you can get just the right fit across the bust and around the back. The suit also has a cute cut-out below the tie and a medium-coverage bottom.

The suit comes in sizes XS–XL and 23 colors, including black, brights, pastels, and a few prints. One customer bought the suit in a second color after being so pleased with their original purchase, saying it “fits in all the right places” and is “super flattering.”

One group that seems especially pleased with the one-piece is new moms. A shopper who is one year postpartum said it “accentuated the good and hid the bad” and liked that the adjustable ties mean they can keep wearing it as their body changes. “Shows cleavage,” they wrote, “and a little booty so you don’t feel like a nun wearing a one-piece.”

Another new mom called it a “post partum mama must buy,” writing that it’s “just the right amount of sexy for a mama, but so dang flattering. It flattens my belly without making it look like I’m trying too hard.” Other moms praised it for being easy to breastfeed in, too.

But you don’t have to have recently given birth to appreciate the suit. Plenty of customers have picked up the suit for vacation — one person even discovered the one-piece while on a trip. “I asked a complete stranger at the pool, ‘Where did you get that suit? it's adorable!’” they wrote, saying the person looked up their Amazon order so they could take down the name of the style. “The most amazing thing about this suit is that the tie in the middle of the back adjusts the straps over your shoulders and pulls ‘the girls’ up,” they shared, adding that the neckline is “super flattering.”

Pick up the Cupshe Ruffled One-Piece Swimsuit today for “comfortable and confident” fun in the sun.

