Sterling K. Brown, Victoria Monét, Jay Pharoah and Lakeyah Among Stars Set to Headline CultureCon L.A. 2023

CultureCon L.A. is touching down in the City of Angels, and it's bringing major talent — including Sterling K. Brown, Victoria Monét and Lakeyah, who will be making appearances at the famed conference.

Founded by The Creative Collective NYC, the event — which will be held at Rolling Greens on Mateo in Los Angeles on June 17 — will feature skill-building workshops, interactive activations, the opportunity to shop with Black-owned small businesses and networking opportunities for creatives.

Saturday Night Live alum Jay Pharoah and Emmy-award winning journalist Francesca Amiker will be hosting the event. Pharoah, 35, will also be interviewing Dewayne Perkins and X Mayo, his costars from the upcoming film The Blackening, as well as the film's director, Tim Story.

Other featured speakers for the event include Shawn Finnie, Donye Taylor, Courtney Lowery, Meredith O'Sullivan, Michelle Sneed, Ikenna Ezeh and Brande Victorian.

In support of local businesses, CultureCon partnered with Bricks & Wood, an apparel company founded in South Central L.A., to create the official CultureCon L.A. t-shirt.

"We're so excited to partner with Bricks & Wood for the official CultureCon LA T-shirt," said CultureCon's art and editorial director Michael Oloyede in a statement. "CultureCon and Bricks & Wood share a commitment to uplifting the community and championing diverse creatives so this partnership is the definition of true alignment and collaboration."

Additionally, CultureCon also tapped esteemed illustrator and creative director, Laci Jordan, to design a vibrant mural on the CultureCon campus.

Danielle Young speaks with Meagan Good, Kendrick Sampson, & Jamal Henderson. Courtesy of Chuck Marcus/CultureCon



In keeping with the organization's mission to elevate businesses owned by people of color, this year's conference will be spotlighting several business vendors, including Good Thoughts Tea Co., a Black-owned and all natural loose leaf tea company; Leoni’s Studio, which makes one-of-a-kind art pieces for homes and closets from acrylic painter, Uma Leoni; and DomoINK, a lifestyle retailer selling wall art and decor.

CultureCon has also partnered with several Black-owned restaurants who will be on site with food and beverages to make sure attendees are fed. VeganAF, NY Chopped Cheese, Earle’s On Crenshaw, On Pointtt, Lei’d Cookies and Amaze Balls will all have food available for purchase.



The event is presented by Max, with major partners including CÎROC, Sephora, Prime Video, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, P&G My Black is Beautiful, Aveeno, Springhill and CNN Original Series, The Hoxton, Endeavor, Getty, and Sony.

CultureCon L.A. kicks off on June 17. More information can be found here.

